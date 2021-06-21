JEFFERSON — Few teams in the area turn it on as quick as the Jefferson Eagles.
Jefferson scored just one run in the first four innings, but broke through with a five-run fifth to secure a spot in the sectional finals during a 7-0 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal win over the Evansville softball team Monday at Riverfront Park.
“Once we finally got the one run across the board we settled in and adjusted,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “We started hitting the ball a little bit. It was nerve-wracking for about three or four innings there. You have to give them a lot of credit. They came to play and their pitcher battled her butt off.”
The top-seeded Eagles’ Claire Beck and the Blue Devils’ Elizabeth Klitzman were tangled in a pitchers’ duel early on as the game was tied at 0-0 heading into the fourth inning.
“I think she (Klitzman) was throwing a lot of off-speed and rise balls and we weren’t adjusting to it,” Jefferson catcher Aidyn Messmann said. “We were way out ahead of it. I feel like we were way too aggressive in the beginning and not taking enough pitches.”
Jefferson (25-0) took advantage of an Evansville error with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to score Shelby Kaus for the first run of the game.
Then the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fifth.
After a ground out, Savannah Serdynski reached on a single and then Brittney Mengel doubled to score Serdynski to make it 2-0.
Eden Dempsey reached on an error to make it runners on the corners for the Eagles.
Beck drove a line drive to center field, scoring Mengel and Dempsey. Beck advanced to third base on a throwing error and was sent home on the same error for an unofficial inside the park home run.
The play made it 5-0.
While Beck had to race around the bases, Messmann opted for a more relaxed stroll.
Messmann got hold of a pitch the next at-bat, sending the ball over the left-field fence for a solo home run.
“It was a perfect pitch for me to hit,” Messmann said. “I had to adjust and I think I made my adjustments pretty well. I just had to wait back and drive it.”
Dempsey doubled on a line drive that hit the top of the fence to score Serdynski for the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
“The second and third times through we started making some adjustments and started hitting the ball like we can hit the ball,” Peterson said. “They hit their pitches and weren’t chasing early.”
For the second straight playoff game, Beck tossed a complete-game shutout.
Beck struck out 11 batters and allowed five hits in the victory.
“Claire was dialed in, defense was dialed in,” Peterson said.
Peterson credited Messmann’s work behind the plate as well.
“I think our defense helped a lot,” Messmann said. “They made a lot of good plays in the field.”
Serdynski finished 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice. Beck drove in a game-high two runs in the win.
Klitzman struck out three batters and gave up five earned runs for Evansville.
The Eagles advance to take on top-seeded Mount Horeb in a sectional final game Wednesday in Big Foot.
“It’s been our goal to get to that game,” Peterson said.
“Like I told the girls, if we play our game and do our thing I think we are pretty hard to beat."
JEFFERSON 7, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Jefferson 000 151 X — 7 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Klitzman 6-9-5-2-3; J: Beck 7-5-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4, Mengel 2x3 (2B), Dempsey 2B, Fairfield 3B, Messmann HR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.