JEFFERSON — Amidst all the celebrating happening on the baseball field of Brodhead High School last Tuesday, there was a moment of bittersweet realization.
Yes, the Jefferson baseball team had just won a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, but the Eagles knew that senior captain Aaron Heine had just played his final game in a Jefferson uniform.
As much as Heine would have loved to play for his school and community at the state tournament, he had a previous commitment.
Heine had enlisted in the US Marine Corps before the season and headed off to Chicago on Friday to start training.
“We knew this coming in, so it was kind of bittersweet,” Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston said. “We both kind of had that tear in our eyes right when the game was over.
“He has a commitment to our country, a commitment to the next step of his life at Marquette University. He needs to fulfill this obligation and sometimes you gotta let some things go and make some sacrifices. Unfortunately it’s a tough one, but I know our guys are going to dig a little bit deeper for that. He’s going to be missed, but we’re going to be thinking about him and playing a little bit extra hard for him.”
The state baseball tournaments usually take place in mid June, but they were pushed back two weeks this year due to COVID-19 scheduling changes.
“Our season gets pushed back and in the back of my head I’m nervous to tell them, ‘I don’t know if I can make it,’” Heine said. “It ended up being that way, but I did my job in the end, helping us get to the state tournament.”
Heine — also a standout in wrestling and soccer — described the moments after the sectional final the same way as his head coach.
“It was bittersweet,” he said “At the time it was exhilarating, it was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.
“I’ve been with these guys since sixth, seventh grade. All of us who played dreamed of this (state) the whole time. We finally got to that point and I can’t join them. It sucks. But I trust these guys.”
Jefferson — who earned a No. 3 seed — will take on No. 2 Catholic Memorial in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament Wednesday in Appleton at 1:30 p.m.
“They just need to keep playing exactly how they are playing,” Heine said. “A lot of these guys, I’ve never seen them more excited. They need to be able to handle the stress of a big crowd. If they screw up, they can’t let it get to them.
“If they can keep the bats hot and our pitching can keep getting strikes instead of walking, I feel there is no doubt we are the best team in the state. Even without me, these players have unlimited potential.”
During the Eagles’ four-game postseason run, Heine has batted .500 and has collected five RBIs.
“He’s a great team leader, keeps us all together,” said Isaiah Hoffman, a senior captain. “Very fast and has a great glove in the outfield. He’s a big bat in our lineup. Losing him will be tough, so we’re going to need some guys to step up.”
Haygen Miller — another senior captain — added a similar sentiment.
“We will miss his energy,” Miller said. “He always has a positive attitude, he is never down on anyone. He picks people up. It’s going to be tough losing him.”
Heine — who will be without his cellphone — is hoping to be able to call his parents during the weekend to find out the results of the state tournament.
“We want to come home with a championship and when he comes back from training, we want to give him that ring,” Miller said.
