GREEN BAY — One strike, one out, one loss does not define the Jefferson Eagles’ season.
The Jefferson softball team’s undefeated run came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game Wednesday at King Park in Green Bay.
“This game doesn’t define us, we had a heck of a season,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “They were a heck of a team, were able to come together as a team.
“The way they pulled for each other and the way they believed all the way up until the end are the things I’m going to remember. Just how they battled all year long. They had one of the best seasons in Jefferson softball history. Unfortunately, it just ended early.”
The top-seeded Eagles came into the game 26-0. But Wednesday wasn’t their day.
The contest ended in dramatic fashion as Jefferson — down by one run — loaded the bases with two outs in the final inning. The state semifinal hinged on a 3-2 count, but Catholic Memorial’s Abby Smith was able to find a swinging strikeout to send the Crusaders to the state title game.
“I think it’s an understatement to say that I’m beyond proud,” said Eden Dempsey, a senior captain. “Coming into the season being that team with a target on your back...kind of makes you on edge all the time. I feel like we were definitely able to work through that and play our own game.”
Both pitchers were hitting their spots the first two innings — especially Jefferson senior Claire Beck who struck out four of the six batters she faced — as each offense was held scoreless.
Beck struck out the first two batters in the third inning, but Claire Wright reached on an error and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Beck gave up her first hit of the game the next at-bat as Cassie Smith doubled on a line drive to center field to score Wright, making it 1-0.
The Eagles had a two-out rally of their own in the bottom of the third. After a ground out and line out, Dempsey drew a walk, followed by Beck reaching on an error.
With runners on first and second, Aidyn Messmann tripled on a line drive to left field to score Dempsey and Shelby Kaus — who came into pinch run for Beck.
“The kids all played great,” Peterson said. “That triple by Aidyn was huge.”
The advantage wouldn’t last long as the fourth-seeded Crusaders (20-9) grabbed back the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Amelia Menheer knocked in a two-out, 2-RBI single to make it 3-2 Memorial.
It looked like Jefferson was primed to strike back in the bottom of the inning when Lindsey Krause and Lily Fairfield connected on back-to-back one-out singles.
But a sacrifice bunt, followed by a pop out ended the inning with no damage done.
Beck — along with Abby Smith — both tossed scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth to keep it 3-2 Crusaders heading into the seventh and final inning.
Memorial got what would end up being a much needed insurance run when leadoff hitter Cassie Smith tripled in a run to make it 4-2 in the top of the seventh.
The bottom of the final inning started with a ground out, but Jefferson leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski got things started with a single, followed by an RBI triple from Brittney Mengel.
The hit cut the deficit down to 4-3 with two outs remaining.
Dempsey drew her second walk of the day to make it runners on first and third with one out. A pop out put the Crusaders an out away from the state final.
Julia Ball battled to a 3-2 count and then Abby Smith was able to get past the swinging bat of Ball on the payoff pitch to end Jefferson’s season.
Beck racked up 13 strikeouts to go along with seven surrendered hits and three earned runs for Jefferson. Abby Smith gave up one earned run, while striking out six for Catholic Memorial.
“She (Smith) had a good bit movement. We’ve only seen two or three other pitchers who have had movement this year,” Dempsey said.
The Crusaders went on to face Baldwin-Woodville in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Wednesday night.
Dempsey — a University of Wisconsin softball commit — led the Eagles at the plate with a 2-for-2 performance.
When this year’s Jefferson seniors entered the program as freshmen in 2018, the Eagles finished below .500 at 10-12.
“What these girls have done the last three years, they’ve put Jefferson softball on the map,” Peterson said. “They have elevated this program.
“I just want to thank the community for coming out, we had a heck of a crowd. Want to thank the parents and families for their support all-year long. It’s been an awesome ride. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 4, JEFFERSON 3
Catholic Memorial 001 200 1 — 4 7 1
Jefferson 002 000 1 — 3 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — CM: A. Smith 7-9-1-3-6; J: Beck 7-7-3-1-13.
Leading hitters — CM: C. Smith 3x4 (2x2B, 3B), Arend 2x3; J: Dempsey 2x2, Messmann 3B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.