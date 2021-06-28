JEFFERSON — The Eagles have played with a target on their back all season.
No team has been good enough to track them and catch them through 26 games.
They’re hoping that stays the case for the next two contests.
Jefferson (26-0) earned the top-seed in the WIAA Division 2 state softball tournament and will take on No. 4 Catholic Memorial in the state semifinals Wednesday in Green Bay at 10 a.m.
“We know we have a target on our back, everyone wants to be the team to take down the undefeated team,” senior second baseman Brittney Mengel said. “So far we have been able to come out on top. Hopefully we can continue this amazing undefeated journey.”
Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) — who also holds an undefeated record — got the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Marinette noon on Wednesday.
The winners of the two semifinal games are set to clash Wednesday at 6 p.m.
But first Jefferson will have to get past Catholic Memorial in the state semifinal. The Crusaders — playing out of the Classic Eight Conference — go into the matchup with a 19-9 record.
“As of right now we really do not know that much about them,” junior catcher Aidyn Messmann said. “We know they were in a pretty tough conference and had many wins against good teams this year.
“Going into this game not knowing very much about them makes it that much more exciting. Not knowing much about them takes a little bit of pressure off us and it makes us just go out there and play our game no matter what.”
Although the Eagles have been dominant for most of the season — they outscored their first 11 opponents 162-7 — it does not mean Jefferson is untested heading into the state tournament.
The Eagles held on to top Arrowhead — who ended No. 4 in the Division 1 rankings — by one run in May. Then Jefferson clinched the Rock Valley Conference in early June with an extra-inning win over Brodhead.
In the sectional final last Wednesday, the Eagles trailed Mount Horeb 2-1 heading into the sixth before senior Eden Dempsey hit a go-ahead grand slam. The UW-Madison softball commit also hit the go-ahead home run in Jefferson’s conference-clinching game at Brodhead.
Dempsey has batted .538 in the postseason to go along with 11 RBIs and two home runs.
One of the players Dempsey has batted in a few times this postseason is leadoff hitter and junior Savannah Serdynski, who holds a postseason average of .467 and has scored eight runs.
Out of the second-spot in the lineup, Mengel is batting .429 in the playoffs to go along with six runs and a pair of RBIs.
Messmann has been a defensive rock behind the plate for Jefferson this season and also holds a .545 batting average in the postseason.
Senior Claire Beck was the Eagles’ ace throughout the regular season and has showed no signs of slowing down in the postseason. During Jefferson’s playoff run, Beck has allowed two runs and has struck out 25 batters in three games. She also has batted .400 and has driven in five runs during that stretch.
“We just got to go in and play relaxed like we have all year,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “We have to be patient at the plate, and put the ball in play and hit our pitches. Keep doing what we’re doing with pitching by throwing strikes and playing good defense.”
While the Eagles have a wealth of talent, it’s been more than just on-field play that has helped in the team’s undefeated run.
“I feel like this team has been so special because of how close we all are and how good of a bond we have with each other,” Messmann said. “No matter if you’re a freshman or senior on this team, everyone gets along.”
Jefferson went to the state softball tournament in 1992 and 1993, but have not been back since.
“I’m very proud of the girls that they’ve achieved this opportunity,” Peterson said. “I think there are a lot of kids that have played softball since 1993 that have always had a dream to get there.”
On Wednesday morning, the dream will become a reality.
“It means the world to be able to be out on the big stage,” Messmann said. “Making it this far is what every girl at the beginning of the year had as one of their goals for this season, and with everyone’s hard work and dedication, it has become a reality for us.
“Being able to play with this group of girls is more than I could imagine. I’m so grateful for every single one of them, they are a special group of girls and I wouldn’t trade this team for the world.”
June 30 will be a special day for the Jefferson community. Fresh off a Division 2 state championship in boys track and field, both the baseball and softball teams will play Catholic Memorial in the state tournament on Wednesday.
It’s hard to imagine a prouder local sports community right now.
“It’s an amazing feeling to see the community support us the way they have,” Mengel said. “Hopefully we can make them proud and finish the season how we started it. Undefeated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.