Wrestling: Blue Devils pin Eagles Dec 15, 2021 EVANSVILLE — Brady Lehman's second period pin at 220 pounds was Jefferson's lone victory in a 73-6 Rock Valley dual meet loss to Evansville on Tuesday.Evansville recorded 10 pins in the victory.EVANSVILLE 73, JEFFERSON 6106 — Blake Frey (E) pinned Nick Lara (J) at 1:42113 — Gunner Katzenmeyer (E) pinned Aiden DeBlare (J) at 1:42120 — Danny Heiser (E) pinned Chase Langholff (J) at 1:17126 — Camden Staver (E) major dec. Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (J) 17-5132 — Wyatt Nelson (E) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 0:45138 — Caleb Miller (E) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 1:28145 — Max Kaether (E) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 0:19*152 — Lee Jorgensen (E) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 1:22160 — Ricky Braunschweig (E) pinned Ethan Bruders (J) at 1:04170 — Owen Heiser (E) received forfeit182 — Charlie Braunschweig (E) dec. Ethan Dieckman (J) 6-1195 — Liam Speich (E) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 0:15220 — Brady Lehman (J) pinned Cutter Lange (E) at 3:05285 — Tucker Peterson (E) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:57
