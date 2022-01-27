WATERLOO — Jefferson’s wrestling team beat Waterloo 45-27 and fell to Poynette 57-24 at the Waterloo triangular on Tuesday.

“Against Poynette, we faced a tough team who had a lot of experienced wrestlers,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “At 120, Tia Rios won by first period pin to get us on the scoreboard. At 160, Ethan Dieckman wrestled a former state champion and wrestled tough but was ultimately defeated 8-3. Although he lost, Ethan showed a lot of good things and has something to build on as we look toward the postseason.

“After the Poynette dual, we refocused the team for the task at hand in wrestling Waterloo. They came out focused and determined to get in the win column and did just that against Waterloo.

“Tia Rios, Devan Redenius, Isaac Schoenherr all won by pin. Isaac wrestled extremely well after putting in a ton of hard work this season, he earned his first varsity non-forfeit win of the season. We as a coaching staff have been very impressed with his work ethic and were very happy to see him pick up this win. Chase Langholff also won for the team with a 5-4 decision.”

Three Eagles — Tia Rios (120), Sofia Brynman-Metc (126) and Rebecca Wolfe (152) — are slated to compete at Saturday’s inaugural WIAA State girls wrestling tournament in La Crosse and have their eyes set on standing onto the podium, according to Weber.

The varsity boys compete in the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.

