EAST TROY — Kaleb Jose and Ethan Dieckman each scored pins for Jefferson’s wrestlers in a 66-18 loss to East Troy on Thursday.

Jose earned his pin in the first period at 106 pounds, as did Dieckman at 160. Aiden DeBlare received a forfeit at 113.

EAST TROY 66, JEFFERSON 18

106 — Kaleb Jose (J) pinned Brady Heath (ET) at 0:54

113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) received forfeit

120 — Jonah Edwards (ET) pinned Tatiana Rios (J) at 1:32

126 — Cole McPherson (ET) pinned Devan Redenius (J) at 1:55

132 — Spencer Johnson (ET) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 4:50

138 — Wyatt Kegley (ET) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 1:11

*145 — Josiah DeMara (ET) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 0:56

152 — Sawyer Beckwith (ET) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 1:06

160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Aaron Mueller (ET) at 1:30

170 — Connor Paulin (ET) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 2:47

182 — Jakob Markley (ET) pinned Patrick Rogers (J) at 4:45

195 — Audie Mack (ET) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 3:28

220 — Blake Kader (ET) received forfeit

285 — Max Hudson (ET) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:47

CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30

LAKE MILLS — Clinton recorded seven pins in a 54-30 victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestlers on Thursday.

Winning by fall for Lakeside were Dane McIlvain at 126 pounds, Noah Weidner at 138, Elijah Grow at 145 and Isaac Winters at 160. Markus Rabehl received a forfeit at 132.

CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30

106 — Braydyn Collins (C) pinned Elijah Vik (LL) at 1:32

113 — Izzy Pfeifer (C) pinned James Santiago Monday (LL) at 0:56

*120 — D`Angelo Vernon (C) pinned Brett Thoma (LL) at 1:32

126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Taylor Beaudin (C) at 1:00

132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit

138 — Noah Weidner (LL) pinned Wyatt Burt (C) at 3:33

145 — Elijah Grow (LL) pinned Riley Edwards (C) at 0:38

152 — Cody Sullivan (C) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 4:53

160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Chase Adrian-Welsh (C) at 0:52

170 — Gage Brown (C) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:16

182 — Kameron Christiansen (C) pinned Pierre Schultz (LL) at 1:36

195 — Connar Schell (C) received forfeit

220 — Jace Holloway (C) received forfeit

285 — Lance Kutz (C) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 0:23

