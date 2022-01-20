Wrestling roundup: Eagles, Warriors defeated Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY — Kaleb Jose and Ethan Dieckman each scored pins for Jefferson’s wrestlers in a 66-18 loss to East Troy on Thursday.Jose earned his pin in the first period at 106 pounds, as did Dieckman at 160. Aiden DeBlare received a forfeit at 113.EAST TROY 66, JEFFERSON 18106 — Kaleb Jose (J) pinned Brady Heath (ET) at 0:54113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) received forfeit120 — Jonah Edwards (ET) pinned Tatiana Rios (J) at 1:32126 — Cole McPherson (ET) pinned Devan Redenius (J) at 1:55132 — Spencer Johnson (ET) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 4:50138 — Wyatt Kegley (ET) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 1:11*145 — Josiah DeMara (ET) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 0:56152 — Sawyer Beckwith (ET) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 1:06160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Aaron Mueller (ET) at 1:30170 — Connor Paulin (ET) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 2:47182 — Jakob Markley (ET) pinned Patrick Rogers (J) at 4:45195 — Audie Mack (ET) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 3:28220 — Blake Kader (ET) received forfeit285 — Max Hudson (ET) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:47CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30LAKE MILLS — Clinton recorded seven pins in a 54-30 victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestlers on Thursday.Winning by fall for Lakeside were Dane McIlvain at 126 pounds, Noah Weidner at 138, Elijah Grow at 145 and Isaac Winters at 160. Markus Rabehl received a forfeit at 132.CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30106 — Braydyn Collins (C) pinned Elijah Vik (LL) at 1:32113 — Izzy Pfeifer (C) pinned James Santiago Monday (LL) at 0:56*120 — D`Angelo Vernon (C) pinned Brett Thoma (LL) at 1:32126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Taylor Beaudin (C) at 1:00132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit138 — Noah Weidner (LL) pinned Wyatt Burt (C) at 3:33145 — Elijah Grow (LL) pinned Riley Edwards (C) at 0:38152 — Cody Sullivan (C) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 4:53160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Chase Adrian-Welsh (C) at 0:52170 — Gage Brown (C) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:16182 — Kameron Christiansen (C) pinned Pierre Schultz (LL) at 1:36195 — Connar Schell (C) received forfeit220 — Jace Holloway (C) received forfeit285 — Lance Kutz (C) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 0:23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
