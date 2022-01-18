CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge boys basketball team could not hold onto a slim 37-36 halftime lead at Belleville, falling 70-55 in a Capitol South Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Senior guard Aidan Schroeder had a game-high 23 points for Cambridge (7-6, 1-1 conference), scoring 17 points in the first half. Freshman guard Matt Buckman added 12 points for the Blue Jays.

Belleville had three players in double figures as Trevor Syse (18), Carson Syse (18) and Andrew Ace (15) helped the Wildcats (10-3, 3-0) remain in first place in the Capitol-South standings.

Cambridge hosts Wisconsin Heights on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Belleville 70, Cambridge 55

Cambridge 37 18 — 55

Belleville 36 34 — 70

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schroeder 9, 1-2, 23, M. Buckman 5, 1-2, 12, Colts 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 5, Heth 1, 0-0, 2, Tesdal 1, 0-0, 2, Holzhueter 1, 0-0, 2, N. Buckman 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 22, 5-8, 55.

Belleville (fg, ft-ft, tp) — T. Syse 6, 4-4, 18, C. Syse 8, 1-2, 18, Ace 6, 0-0, 15, Nolden 2, 1-3, 7, Erickson 2, 0-0, 4, Boyum 1, 2-4, 3, Fahey 1, 0-0, 2, Conner 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 25, 8-13, 70.

Three pointers — Belleville 7 (Ace 3, T. Syse 2, Nolden, C. Syse), Cambridge 6 (Schroeder 4, M. Buckman, Colts).

Total fouls — Belleville 15, Cambridge 12.

Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts).

