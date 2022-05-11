LAKE MILLS -- Caden Belling ended a wild game on a walk-off single in the seventh inning, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past Johnson Creek 13-12 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Wednesday.
Brody Henderson and Brady Strauss had back-to-back no-out doubles to open the seventh. Winning pitcher Andy Carpenter then drew a walk to bring up Belling, who singled on a hard hit grounder to second base on a 1-2 pitch to bring home Henderson and end it. Belling was 3-for-5, scoring twice out of the No. 2 spot.
The Bluejays (9-7) scored five times on four hits in the second, opening up a 5-0 lead. Isaac Hartz doubled in a run in the Johnson Creek fourth and Dylan Bredlow scored via error to make it 7-0.
Cooper Murphy got the L-Cats (11-6) on the board in the fourth with a two-run single to center. Strauss added a run-scoring double and Murphy scored on a balk, cutting the lead to 7-5.
The Bluejays' Dugg Hartwig, Tanner Herman and Parker Berres produced consecutive two-out RBI singles in the sixth, extending the margin to 12-6.
Murphy, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, singled and scored on a ground out by Carpenter in the L-Cat sixth. Derek Bruce, who was 3-for-3, contributed an RBI single, Belling and Hunter Frey scored on separate passed balls before Murphy knotted the game at 12 with a single, scoring Elijah Lee.
Carpenter worked a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the decision and struck out one. Lake Mills starter Payton Klettke allowed seven earned on nine hits, striking out three. Ethan Foster relieved him and allowed five earned on seven hits in two frames.
Bredlow started for the Bluejays and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings. Taylor Joseph allowed four earned on two hits in an inning plus and Hartwig took the loss, surrendering four earned on seven hits with two walks after entering the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, also pitching the seventh.
Ian Heald had four hits for Johnson Creek and Joseph went 3-for-5.
LAKE MILLS 13,
JOHNSON CREEK 12
Johnson Creek 050 205 0 -- 12 16 2
Lake Mills 000 516 1 -- 13 13 2
Leading hitters -- JC: Joseph 3x5, I. Hartz 2x4 (2B), Heald 4x5, Hartwig 2x4, Herman 2x4; LM: Belling 3x5, De. Bruce 3x3, Murphy 3x4, Strauss 2x4 (2 2B), Henderson (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.