DEERFIELD — Deerfield's baseball team improved to 12-2 with a 10-0 win over visiting Cambridge on Thursday.
Tommy Lees threw a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two, and the Demons pounded out 18 hits to beat the Blue Jays (10-6). Lees hit a single and a triple and Cal Fisher and Jackson Drobac each hit a double and two singles for Deerfield.
Eric Staszak had two hits and drove in three runs. Drobac added two RBIs for the Demons, who were ranked fifth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll released May 24.
Carter Lund took the loss for Cambridge.
DEERFIELD 10, CAMBRIDGE 0 (6)
Cambridge 000 000 — 0 3 2
Deerfield 122 401 — 10 18 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Lund (L; 5.2-18-10-10-4-1); D: Lees (W; 6-3-0-0-6-2).
Leading hitters — D: Lees 2x3 (3B), Fisher 3x4 (2B), Drobac 3x3 (2B), Staszek 2x4 (2B).
