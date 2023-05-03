DELAVAN -- Delavan-Darien grabbed the lead with three runs in the third inning and fended off visiting Lakeside Lutheran 5-3 in nonconference baseball on Wednesday.
"It was a good baseball game between the two teams," Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "We definitely had chances to score, but failed to get another big hit or two to really string some offense together. Delavan-Darien's pitchers did a nice job of getting big outs when they needed to."
The Comets (6-8) scored three times on three hits in the third to go up 3-1, adding a run via error in the fourth.
Thomas Dwyer's 2-run single with two outs in the fifth got Lakeside (6-4) within 4-3.
"Thomas, a sophomore, had a pair of hits and made a few nice plays at first base," Ziel said.
Carter Horton contributed an insurance score with an RBI single in the Delavan sixth.
Lakeside starter Jakub Junker, who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six in five innings, took the loss.
"Jakub's offspeed stuff really grew as the game wore on, which was nice to see," Ziel said.
Horton fanned six and gave up three earned on seven hits in five innings to earn the decision.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, LAKESIDE 3
Lakeside 010 020 0 -- 3 8 2
Delavan 003 101 x -- 5 6 1
Leading hitters -- LL: Meis 2x4, Yaroch 2x2 (2B), T. Dwyer 2x4; DD: Horton 2x3, Huff (2B).
