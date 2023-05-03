Lakeside baseball falls to Delavan-Darien

DELAVAN -- Delavan-Darien grabbed the lead with three runs in the third inning and fended off visiting Lakeside Lutheran 5-3 in nonconference baseball on Wednesday.

"It was a good baseball game between the two teams," Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "We definitely had chances to score, but failed to get another big hit or two to really string some offense together. Delavan-Darien's pitchers did a nice job of getting big outs when they needed to."

