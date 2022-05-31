PALMYRA -- Ahead 2-1 in the top of the sixth, the second-seeded Palmyra-Eagle Panthers baseball team could not hang on to the lead, falling 4-2 to Fall River on Tuesday in the Division 4 regional semifinals.

In the bottom of the second inning, P-E freshman Devin Patrick led off the inning with a single. After being subbed on as a courtesy runner for the pitcher, freshman Brett Johnson reached third base on an error by the Fall River first basemen. Johnson would score on an RBI groundout from junior Duncan Ireland.

Third-seeded Fall River (12-7) tied the game at 1-1 after an RBI double from Gavin Wodill. The Panthers took back the lead in the bottom of the frame with a double from senior Chance Scheel, scoring Johnson.

With two runners on in the sixth, Austin Dauman hit a two-out double to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Dauman would score after an error, giving Fall River a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers hit two singles in the inning, but could not muster any runs. Palmyra-Eagle was retired in order in the seventh, ending its season with the 2-1 defeat.

Palmyra-Eagle finishes with a record of 15-7.

FALL RIVER 4, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2

Fall River 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 — 4 8 3

Palmyra 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 7 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (L; 5.2-7-4-3-8-1), Taylor (1.1-1-0-0-0-1); FR: Rauls (W; 6-7-2-1-6-1), Schultz (SV; 1-0-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 2x3 (2B), Scheel 2B, Pagel 1x3, Ireland 1x3; FR: Wadill 3x4 (2 2B), Dawman 2B, Tavs 2x4.

