HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-5 and 15-0 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Logan Sullivan struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision in the first game for Johnson Creek (6-0, 5-0 in conference).
Taylor Joseph was 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for the Bluejays. Isaac Hartz had three hits and two RBIs. Silas Hartz and Sullivan each drove in two runs. Dugg Hartwig had two hits and a team-high four RBIs.
Dylan Bredlow struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings in the second game to earn the decision. Joseph was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaac Hartz added two hits and a team-high four RBIs. Parker Berres went 3-for-3 and Hartwig added two hits and three RBIs.
Gavin Thimm hit a double in each game for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-4 overall and in conference).
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 11, HUSTY/DODGELAND 5
Johnson Creek 230 210 3 — 11 14 2
Husty/Dodge 001 020 2 — 5 7 3
WP: Sullivan
LP: Grudzinski
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-3-3-8-3, Hartwig 1.2-1-0-0-2-0, I. Hartz 1-2-2-1-2-0), HD (Grudzinski 5.2-10-8-4-0-2, Davis 0.2-3-3-3-0-1, Trudeau 0.2-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 3x5, 2B (2), I. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B)
HD (Grudzinski 2B, Thimm 2B, Schreiber 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 15, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 3 1
Johnson Creek 162 6X — 15 11 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Maas
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas 1.2-3-7-6-1-1. Kohn 2.1-4-3-3-3-1, Tredeau 0.1-4-5-5-1-3), JC (Bredlow 4.2-3-0-0-0-10-0, I. Hartz 0.1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 2B), JC (Joseph 4x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x2, Hartwig 2x4, P. Berres 3x3)
