L-Cats go 0-2 at Woodside Sports Complex

WISCONSIN DELLS -- Lake Mills' baseball team lost to Northwestern 6-4 and fell in six innings, 14-4 to Hayward at Woodside Sports Complex on Saturday.

Northwestern took the lead in the seventh on a one-out RBI double by Luke Sedin. Brayden Holsclaw followed with a run-scoring single.

