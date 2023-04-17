Baseball: Lake Mills falls to Northwestern, Hayward nateg Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISCONSIN DELLS -- Lake Mills' baseball team lost to Northwestern 6-4 and fell in six innings, 14-4 to Hayward at Woodside Sports Complex on Saturday.Northwestern took the lead in the seventh on a one-out RBI double by Luke Sedin. Brayden Holsclaw followed with a run-scoring single.The L-Cats (3-5) got a pair of runners on with two away in the bottom of the seventh before a fly out ended it.Lake Mills' Ty Schaefer made it 3-all in the fourth with an RBI single. Alex Parys' sacrifice bunt scored Brody Henderson in the fifth, tying it up at 4.In the second game, Hayward led 5-1 after three innings, adding two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth off four hits to build a 12-3 lead.The L-Cats were outhit 16-5 and both teams committed four errors.First gameNORTHWESTERN 6, LAKE MILLS 4Northwestern 120 010 2 -- 6 8 1Lake Mills 020 110 0 -- 4 8 3Leading hitters -- N: No. 1 2x4, Nelson 2x4, Sedin 2x3 (2 2B), Gustafson (3B); LM: Schaefer 2x4, Belling 2x3, Parys 2x2.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- N: Olson 3-2-2-0-3-2, Gustafson W; 4-6-2-2-1-0; LM: Klettke 4-5-3-2-3-1, Frohmader L; 3-3-3-2-1-1.Second gameHAYWARD 14, LAKE MILLS 4 (6)Hayward 032 252 -- 14 6 4Lake Mills 001 201 -- 4 5 4Leading hitters -- H: Schmidt 3x3, Gajiwski 2x4, Dewing 3x4, Bacon 4x5Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- H: W; Crust 2.2-0-1-0-0-2, No. 10 2-3-2-1-2-0, Gajiwski 1-2-1-1-1-2. LM: Vogel L; 2.2-6-5-3-0-1, Kolkovich 2.1-9-7-3-1-2, Buechel 1-1-2-2-1-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
