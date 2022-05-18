LAKE MILLS -- Elijah Lee homered and Andy Carpenter tossed a two-hit shutout, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past New Glarus 10-0 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday.

Carpenter permitted just a pair of singles, striking out five with one walk, to earn the decision.

Lee's three-run shot to center in the sixth enacted the 10-run rule. Ten of the L-Cats' 16 hits went for extra bases.

Lee, who also doubled twice, and Caden Belling had three hits apiece. David Bruce doubled twice and scored twice.

Lee doubled home a run in the first and Caleb Quest added an RBI double in the second. Carpenter singled home a run with two away in the fifth to make it 4-0 Lake Mills (13-7).

LAKE MILLS 10, NEW GLARUS 0 (6)

New Glarus 000 000 -- 0 2 0

Lake Mills 120 016 -- 10 16 2

Leading hitters -- Lee 3x4 (2 2B, HR), Belling 3x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x4, Da. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B), Quest 2x2 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (2B), Strauss (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- NG: Alt L; 3-6-3-3-5-0, Warrell 2.1-10-7-7-2-0; LM: Carpenter W; 6-2-0-0-5-1.

