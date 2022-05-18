Baseball: Lee homers, Carpenter throws 2-hitter as L-Cats blank Glarner Knights May 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS -- Elijah Lee homered and Andy Carpenter tossed a two-hit shutout, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past New Glarus 10-0 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday.Carpenter permitted just a pair of singles, striking out five with one walk, to earn the decision.Lee's three-run shot to center in the sixth enacted the 10-run rule. Ten of the L-Cats' 16 hits went for extra bases.Lee, who also doubled twice, and Caden Belling had three hits apiece. David Bruce doubled twice and scored twice.Lee doubled home a run in the first and Caleb Quest added an RBI double in the second. Carpenter singled home a run with two away in the fifth to make it 4-0 Lake Mills (13-7).LAKE MILLS 10, NEW GLARUS 0 (6)New Glarus 000 000 -- 0 2 0Lake Mills 120 016 -- 10 16 2Leading hitters -- Lee 3x4 (2 2B, HR), Belling 3x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x4, Da. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B), Quest 2x2 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (2B), Strauss (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- NG: Alt L; 3-6-3-3-5-0, Warrell 2.1-10-7-7-2-0; LM: Carpenter W; 6-2-0-0-5-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
