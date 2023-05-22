Palmyra-Eagle baseball

KENOSHA -- Junior Sean Dooley did it all in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 12-0 win over Shoreland Lutheran on Monday at Carthage College.

Dooley pitched five innings, holding the opposition to just four hits and recording six strikeouts. At the plate, Dooley went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Load comments