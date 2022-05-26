PALMYRA — Sophomore Travis Tiller recorded four RBIs in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 19-1 win over Cambria-Friesland on Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
After seventh-seeded Cambria-Friesland scored a run in the top of the first inning, junior Duncan Ireland hit a two-out double to score freshman Brett Johnson and sophomore Noah Taylor for the second-seeded Panthers. Sophomore Sam Millis hit an RBI single to score Ireland, senior Chance Scheel scored on a wild pitch and sophomore Hunter Pagel hit a two run-single, which scored sophomore Aiden Moss and Millis.
Sophomore Sean Dooley hit a double to score Pagel and Tiller singled to score Dooley, giving Palmyra-Eagle (15-6) an 8-0 lead after the first.
In the second, the Panthers put together another two-out rally when Scheel hit a double and scored after Millis hit a single. Dooley was hit by a pitch, which scored Millis and then Tiller hit a single to score Pagel and Moss. Taylor pushed the lead to 13-1 after hitting a single to score Dooley.
Millis hit an RBI single in the third, scoring Ireland and Moss then hit a single which scored Scheel. Two errors scored two more runs, Tiller drove in Moss on an RBI groundout and Ireland walked to score Tiller as the Panthers led 19-1.
Patrick pitched three innings, striking out nine. Taylor pitched two innings in relief, striking out three.
Palmyra-Eagle advances to the regional semifinal to face the winner of the Fall River and Faith Christian game, which will be held today.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 19,
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 1 (5)
CF 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
PE 8 5 6 0 X — 19 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 3-2-1-1-9-0), Taylor (2-0-0-0-3-0); CF: Dejager (L; 2-11-13-13-3-2), DeYoung (1-4-6-3-0-3), Salgado (1-0-0-0-2-1).
