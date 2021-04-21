2019 recap: The Fort Atkinson baseball team went 12-15 last season and lost to Elkhorn in regionals to end its season. Fort Atkinson finished 6-8 in the Badger South Conference standings.
Coach’s resume: Andy Schwantes guides the Blackhawks for his seventh season in 2019. He holds a 53-76 record in his first six seasons.
Top returners: Senior Ethan Heagney is a two-time all-conference selection and will be in his fourth varsity season in 2021.
“(Ethan) will be our top starting pitcher and one of our best all-around offensive players,” Schwantes said. “Embodies everything our program stands for.”
Senior James Vander Mause is a four-year varsity player who also is a one-time Badger South selection.
“(James) will be our starting CF or SS every game and one of our top relief pitchers,” Schwantes said. “Also will be one of our best run-producing hitters. He is one of our top leaders on the team and in the program.”
Junior Ryan Schoenherr will be Fort Atkinson’s next top starting pitcher after Heagney, forming a 1-2 pitching punch for the Blackhawks.
“Like Ethan and James, Ryan is one of our top leaders and all three have the work ethic we expect to see in all of our players and sets a high standard for all others to follow,” Schwantes said.
Departing players: Fort Atkinson losses six players from the 2020 team that was unable to see any action due to the canceled season. Filling in for loss production looks to be senior Nolan Jensen, juniors Ashden Aarstad, Zack Grossman and sophomore Nate Hartwig.
Season thoughts: “We are very excited to be back to a somewhat normal season this year after a challenging, modified 2020 summer season once the spring schedule was canceled,” Schwantes said. “Our players are hungry to compete and looking forward to contending for a conference title while largely flying under most people’s radar going into the 2021 season.”
Jefferson
2019 recap: The Eagles finished second in the Rock Valley standings with an 11-6 conference record. Jefferson finished the season 16-9 overall, falling to Big Foot in a regional game.
Coach’s resume: Greg Fetherston will be coaching the Eagles for his 18th season. He holds a 274-129 record going into 2021.
Top returners: Isaiah Hoffman, Tyler Butina, Haygen Miller, Luis Serrano, Tanner Pinnow, Aaron Heine, Eli Hoffman, Evan Nietzel, Andy Gleisner, Carson Fairfield and Aiden Behm and will be some names to watch for the Eagles this season.
Departing players: Jefferson had four players named to the Rock Valley Conference’s first team in 2019. Those four — and a total of nine players — have been lost since the 2019 season.
Season thoughts: “We will have a deep pitching staff and will be led by a group of seniors, who are ready to make a statement and a chance to compete for a conference championship and a deep playoff run,” Fetherston said.
Whitewater
2019 recap: The Whippets went out in regional play, finishing with a 13-10 record. Whitewater went 12-7 in the Rock Valley, which was good for third overall in the standings.
Coach’s resume: Michael Hookstead takes the helm in his first season as the Whippets head coach.
Top returners: Senior Jacob Heritage was named a Rock Valley Conference honorable mention as a sophomore in 2019. Marc Jones is another key returner and a player who has a tremendous work ethic who shows his teammates what it takes to get better, according to Hookstead.
Season thoughts: “This season will be unlike any other,” Hookstead said. “The players and coaches are ready to go through it and we look forward to competing in a tough Rock Valley Conference.”
Lake Mills
2019 recap: The L-Cats were the winners of the Capitol North, finishing with a perfect 10-0 record. Lake Mills finished 18-5 and lost in a regional game to Elkhorn to end its season.
Coach’s resume: Justin Annen will go into his sixth season with the L-Cats with a 58-28 record.
Top returners: Senior Sam Giombetti returns as a talented two-way player for Lake Mills this season.
“Sam is a solid all-around player,” Annen said. “He can affect the game on offense and defense. He has a high baseball IQ.”
The L-Cats also bring back junior Caleb Quest, who was a starter as a freshman.
“He brings varsity experience with a smooth glove at third,” Annen said.
Andy Carpenter, Elijah Lee and Brandon Wiberg will lead Lake Mills on the mound this season as junior pitchers.
Departing players: The L-Cats had the Capitol North Player of the Year and a total of four first-team selections in 2019. All those players have since graduated.
“Without last season there will be many players battling for playing time,” Annen said. “We have a lot of depth and skilled players. We need to keep competing every day and push each other.”
Season thoughts: “I know the players are very excited to be back on the field and competing in actual games,” Annen said. “I’m excited to see how we grow as a team. We have worked very hard in the offseason and hope to put ourselves in a position to compete for the Capitol North and make a deep playoff run.”
Lakeside Lutheran
2019 recap: The Warriors won a regional title, but bowed out in their first sectional game against Markesan. Lakeside finished 2-8 in the Capitol North, good for fifth.
Coach’s resume: Phil Dretske is 24-17 entering his fourth season coaching the Warriors.
Top returners: Nathan Chesterman played shortstop and pitched as a sophomore, and also was a key hitter during Lakeside’s 2019 playoff run. Ian Olszewski played first base in 2019 and also gave the Warriors innings on the mound.
Gabe Uttech was one of the top second basemen in the Capitol North as a sophomore, according to Dretske. Uttech also acted as a late-game pitcher for the Warriors in 2019.
Departing players: Lakeside Lutheran losses 10 players from its 2019 roster. Riley Schmidt joins Chesterman, Olszewski and Uttech as likely senior contributors for the Warriors this season. Tyler Marty, Calvin Murray, Keegan Lamp and Brock Schneider are slated as Lakeside’s top juniors this season.
Season thoughts: “I am looking forward to a great season this year,” Dretske said. “We have a talented group of pitchers that should keep us in every game and greater depth than we have had in recent years.”
Cambridge
2019 recap: The Blue Jays shared the Capitol South Conference title with Belleville with 8-2 conference records. Cambridge collected a 9-10 record overall and lost to Lakeside Lutheran in a regional game.
Coach’s resume: Larry Martin enters his fourth season at Cambridge with a 12-24 mark.
Top returners: Derek Glesinger was a second-team conference selection in the Capitol South in 2019, the lone returning all-conference player.
“Derek Glesinger will be the top hitter in our conference,” Martin said. “He always makes hard contact.”
Other key players this season look to be Thomas Hoffmann, Tucker Tesdal and Jared Marty. Marty is slotted in as the No. 1 pitcher, while Tesdal the No. 2.
Departing players: The Blue Jays lost six lettermen from the 2019 team.
“Spencer Windorski and Carter Brown will step into spots in the outfield,” Martin said. “Jace Horton is expected to fill the hole at shortstop, while Cody Harrison, Mo Kurt, Noah Frey, Matthew Rahn and Trevor Leto will be expected to contribute as well.”
Season thoughts: “There is a lot of potential in this team,” Martin said. “With most not having played for two years, it will be interesting to see how it comes out on the field. The early games in our schedule will provide a test and set the tone for the season.”
Johnson Creek
2019 recap: The Bluejays went 20-6 and won the Trailways South Conference. Johnson Creek’s season ended with a one-run heartbreaker against Deerfield in a regional final.
Coach’s resume: Marc Blakeley enters his fourth season with the Bluejays, earning a 37-15 overall record so far.
Top returners: Senior Bow Hartwig — who plays shortstop and pitcher — was an all-conference player as both a freshman and sophomore. Blakeley called Hartwig one of the best two-way players in the area. In 2019, Hartwig led the Bluejays with 32 hits — good for a .405 average. He also scored 28 runs, the second-best on the team.
Senior Braden Walling looks to form a formidable one-two pitching punch with Hartwig this season.
“Braden would be an ace pitcher on any other team but will help form one of the better one-two punches on the mound for us in the area,” Blakeley said. “He is also one of our better hitters and a great team leader for us.”
Hartwig finished 4-2 on the mound last season with a 1.09 ERA, while Walling went 4-1 with a 3 ERA.
Senior Sam Toebe jumps into an important role for Johnson Creek after not recording any varsity stats in 2019.
“Sam will be a middle-of-the-order bat for us that is one of the better hitters on our team,” Blakeley said. “He has power to all fields and is a major run producer for us.”
Holding it all together on the field will be catcher Howie Olsewski.
“Howie is our backstop and solidifies our staff with how he handles them behind the plate,” Blakely said. “He has a very strong arm and eliminates the running game for other teams. He is also one of our vocal leaders on the team. He is a really good athlete that I look to take a major step forward for us at the plate this year too.”
In limited plate action last season, Olsewski finished with a .400 batting average.
Departing players: Justin Swanson was named Player of the Year in the Trailways South, while Reed Garsky was an all-conference catcher in 2019. Both will have to be replaced this year.
“Losing these two is really going to hurt, but with the successful JV teams we have had the last three years we have the ability in our younger classes to fill these holes,” Blakeley said. “You cannot replace a Player of Year, but we have really strong junior and freshman classes to help fill this void. I look for kids like Isaac Hartz (junior), Levi Berres (junior), Logan Sullivan (junior), Wyatt Owen (junior) and Taylor Joseph (freshman) to all play major roles for us this year.”
Season thoughts: “We should again be one of the better teams in this area, but have a few unknowns with the loss of Justin and Reed,” Blakeley said “With the loss of last season it didn’t allow us to develop some of the kids the way I would have liked, but I know we have the athletes and baseball IQ to again be very competitive this year. As always, we will schedule a really tough nonconference schedule to challenge us and prepare us for the postseason. I cannot wait to see how some of these younger kids step up and develop as the season progresses.”
Palmyra-Eagle
2019 recap: The Panthers finished 15-5 overall and went 4-4 in the Trailways South Conference standings. Palmyra-Eagle ended its season with a loss to Lake Country Lutheran in the regional final.
Coach’s resume: Tom Davey will be in his 28th year coaching and his sixth with the Panthers. He has an overall record of 420-160 and a 62-31 mark at PE.
Top returners: Corey Monty hit .432 in 2019, earning him first-team all-conference honors. Ryan Carpenter — a pitcher and infielder — hit well two years ago with a .341 average. He also batted in 10 runs. Casey Webber batted .303 in 2019.
Departing players: The Panthers lose two Trailways South first-team players from their 2019 team.
“We lost numerous players since 2019,” Davey said. “Last season would have been the first varsity experience for many players. We have a nine-player senior class, so we will look there first in 2021.”
Season thoughts: “We expect to be competitive on a daily basis in 2021,” Davey said. “After losing an entire season, there are many unknowns for this season. Growing pains must be limited and we must gel quickly in this altered season.”
