Jefferson2021 recap: The Eagles had an outstanding campaign that saw them go 25-7 and reach the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, where they fell to Denmark 4-1.
Coach’s resume: Greg Fetherston has a 319-146 record entering his 20th season.
Top returners: Senior catcher Tanner Pinnow, a four-year starter, junior pitcher and first baseman Tyler Butina, the co-conference player of the year in 2021, senior shortstop Luis Serrano, a second-team all-conference performer, and senior outfielder Evan Neitzel are experienced returnees the team has high hopes for.
Senior outfielders Aiden Behm and Aiden Devine, junior utility player Gareth Whitstone, junior pitcher/first baseman Marcus Turley, junior outfielder Tyler Flatt, sophomore infielder Aidan Kammer, sophomore outfielder Andrew Altermatt, sophomore catcher/pitcher Drew Peterson, sophomore pitcher/infielder Tyler Fredrick, freshman outfielder Zach Holland and freshman outfielder Sam Steiss will also be in the fold this season.
Departing players: Haygen Miller, Aaron Heine and Isiah Hoffman, who were each first-team all-conference selections, graduated. Tyler Danielson, a second-team selection, also graduated.
Season thoughts: ”We are returning two of our top three hitters from last year, including all-state player Tyler Butina,” Fetherston said. “We have a group of seniors who will be great leaders this year.
“We will be counting on some underclassman to fill the void of last year’s outstanding class. As the season progresses, we expect to challenge for the conference title and make another run for Appleton.”
Conference race: Fetherston foresees Jefferson locked in a tightly-contested battle with Beloit Turner and Edgerton atop the Rock Valley Conference.
Fort Atkinson2021 recap: The Blackhawks went 8-17, losing to Kettle Moraine in the regional round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Andy Schwantes is 59-94 overall, including a 35-41 conference record, entering his eighth year.
Top returners: Ryan Schoenherr, a team captain who was an honorable mention all-league performer in 2021, has been a varsity contributor since halfway through his freshmen season and will return as one of the team’s top pitchers and a big piece of the lineup.
Dane Brost, Nate Hartwig and Braeden Sayre are all returning starters from their sophomore years and are multi-dimensional offensive players. Brost was second-team all-conference selection last year as a sophomore. Brost and Hartwig are also captains.
Kroix Kucken and Drew Kloster (juniors who were on varsity as sophomores) join Schoenherr as big pieces of the team’s pitching staff that is overall very deep this year. Sheldon Burnett is the team’s fourth captain and will contribute on the mound and in the outfield.
Departing players: Ethan Heagney, a first-team all-conference selection, and James Vander Mause were both four-year varsity starters and leave pretty big shoes to fill. Ethan was one of the team’s top pitchers for four straight years and one of our best hitters during that entire time. He only missed one game his entire varsity career. James provided stability as a utility player and anchored the middle of the team’s lineup his last two years. Both had tremendous work ethic and commitment to the program.
Season thoughts: ”We have a lot of veteran experience returning after what we felt was an underachieving 2021 season,” Schwantes said. “Our guys are very motivated to compete with some very good teams in the Badger Conference this year and will never be outworked by anyone we face.”
Conference race: Milton returns quite a few all-conference players and will be one of the teams to beat, according to Schwantes. Watertown is a veteran-laden team that will be a difficult matchup. DeForest and Monona Grove have key players returning as well, so Fort figures to be in for a challenging Southeast race.
Whitewater2021 recap: The Whippets went 2-15-1, losing to East Troy in regionals.
Coach’s resume: Michael Hookstead enters his second season.
Top returners: Whitewater brings back seniors Marc Jones, Marcus DePorter, Mason DePorter and Wyatt Nickels.
Departing players: The Whippets will need to replace Caden Tillman and Jacob Heritage.
Season thoughts: ”Our team motto is, ‘Not if... but how...’, All this means is not if we are remembered but how we will be remembered. We will be remembered as tough-nose team that will fight until the last out,” Hookstead said.
Conference race: Hookstead envisions an exciting race for the top spot in the Rock Valley this season with Jefferson and Beloit Turner as the preseason frontrunners.
Lake Mills2021 recap: The L-Cats went 12-13, losing at Big Foot in regionals.
Coach’s resume: Justin Annen is 67-40 entering his seventh season.
Top returners: Caden Belling and Derek Bruce led the L-Cats in the hitting department last season and will be leaned on again. Eddy Eveland, Andy Carpenter and Elijah Lee will be key pitchers.
Departing players: Sam Giombetti, a first-team all-conference outfielder who was a leader with his glove and bat, graduated.
Season thoughts: ”We gained a lot of experience at the varsity level last year,” Annen said. “This is going to help us a ton especially in these early-season games.
“Practices have been very focused and this group is ready to get after it. We will be a fun group to watch. The chemistry, talent and the desire to win will make us a tough opponent every time we take the field.”
Conference race: Annen foresees Columbus as the team to beat in the Capitol North with Luther Prep as a top challenger.
Lakeside Lutheran
2021 recap: The Warriors went 13-9 and tied for second in the Capitol North before losing to eventual state runner-up Jefferson in a regional final.
Coach’s resume: Jake Ziel replaces Phil Dretske as head coach.
Top returners: Tyler Marty and Brock Schneider are two seniors the team will rely on heavily as both had solid seasons at the plate a year ago and are looking to take another step forward, according to Ziel. The Warriors will also lean heavily on junior catcher Nate Yaroch, both at the plate and behind the dish.
Departing players: Gabe Uttech, who hit .397 last season and also threw 47 innings on the mound, Nathan Chesterman, a .367 hitter who also played shortstop and Ian Olszewski, who pitched 40 innings and played first base, have graduated.
Season thoughts: ”The energy surrounding our start to the season has been great so far,” Ziel said. “We have a nice blend of returning players that are looking to take a step forward and young players that are aiming to prove themselves.”
Conference race: Ziel envisions the Capitol North being competitive once again, noting defending league champion Columbus is the favorite as the Cardinals return much of their team from 2021. Lodi, Lake Mills and Luther Prep are also programs to keep an eye on.
Cambridge
2021 recap: The Blue Jays went 12-9 and won the Capitol South before falling to Waterloo in the regional round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Larry Martin will guide the Blue Jays once again.
Top returners: Heavy on talent and senior leadership, the Blue Jays have seven all-conference players returning, headlined by Capitol South Pitcher of the Year senior Jared Marty. An honorable mention on the All-District Team, Marty went 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA, recording 79 strikeouts in 50 innings.
“He does not let failure on a pitch get to him. He wants the ball back, he wants to get the ball going again, he doesn’t sit there and stew about a missed pitch or anything like that,” Martin said. “He’s just a bulldog out there and that’s something you absolutely need to have.”
Senior outfielder Carter Brown was named first-team all conference after batting .286 and stealing 17 bases. Senior pitcher/catcher Tucker Tesdal led the team by batting .459 and knocking in 14 RBIs.
The Blue Jays also return honorable mentions from the all-conference team, including sophomore designated hitter Marco Damiani, senior infielder Jace Horton, sophomore outfielder Owen Bernhardt and sophomore utility player Carter Lund.
Season thoughts: “We’re in a good position to repeat as conference champs, obviously there is a lot of talent in this conference as well, so we’ll have some schools nipping at our heels for that. We’d like to improve on our WIAA tournament record,” Martin said.
Johnson Creek
2021 recap: The Bluejays went 19-8, tied for first in the Trailways-South and reached the sectional final, where they lost to Rosholt 3-1.
Coach’s resume: Marc Blakeley is 56-23 overall entering his fifth year.
Top returners: Taylor Joseph returns atop the lineup, where he led off last year as a freshman. Also returning to the lineup is centerfielder Isaac Hartz, who was also an all-conference player. On the mound, the team has a lot of unknowns, but plenty of arms that throw hard with a lot of potential. Logan Sullivan, Taylor Joseph and Dylan Bredlow could form a really good 1-2-3 punch for the Bluejays, according to Blakeley.
Departing players: The Bluejays face the challenge of replacing team leaders and staff aces Bow Hartwig and Braeden Walling, who carried the team to the sectional finals last year.
Season thoughts: “We will be a very young, but talented team this year,” Blakeley said. “We could potentially start five to six underclassmen throughout the course of the year. While they are all very talented, their adjustments to varsity will depend on how we progress throughout the course of the year.
“This will be the most athletic team we have had here in my five years and the talent, arm strength, and athleticism is there. It will be fun to watch this team progress throughout the course of the year.”
Conference race: Blakeley envisions Deerfield as the team to beat in the Trailways South this season, also noting Fall River will field a talented bunch. The Bluejays’ nonconference strength of schedule will once again help prepare them for the postseason and help them play their best ball at the end of the season.
Palmyra-Eagle
2021 recap: The Panthers went 15-6, tied for first in the Trailways-South before falling to Kenosha St. Joseph in the sectional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Tom Davey will guide the Panthers once again.
Departing players: The Panthers graduated a trio of first-team all-conference performers in Ryan Carpenter, Cameron Joyner and Casey Webber. The team also lost three honorable mention all-league selections to graduation.
Conference race: Deerfield has been pegged as the favorite in the Trailways South, while Johnson Creek and Fall River are teams to keep an eye on.
