WHITEWATER — The Whippets couldn’t hang on to an early 1-0 lead as the Whitewater baseball team fell 8-1 in a Rock Valley Conference home game against East Troy on Tuesday.
Marc Jones scored the lone Whippet run in the bottom of the first inning to give Whitewater its only lead of the game at 1-0. They lost that advantage after the Trojans plated four runs in the top of the second.
EAST TROY 8, WHITEWATER 1
East Troy 040 31X X — 8 9 0
Whitewater 100 00X X — 1 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Nickels 4.2-9-8-4-2.
Cambridge 8, Marshall 5
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge rallied from a three-run deficit thanks to a fifth-inning grand slam from Owen Bernhardt during a Capitol South game Tuesday in Cambridge.
The Blue Jays trailed 4-1 before Bernhardt connected on a four-run, two-strike home run in the bottom of the fifth. Cambridge went on to score six runs in the inning.
Both Carter Brown and Tucker Tesdal finished with two hits, and two runs each in the Blue Jay win.
Jared Marty pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. Marty finished with 11 strikeouts.
CAMBRIDGE 8, MARSHALL 5
Marshall 000 220 1 — 5 6 0
Cambridge 000 161 X — 8 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Denniston 5-13-8-2-2; C: Marty 6-4-2-3-11.
Leading hitters — M: Habekron 2x4, Kalish 2B, Nolden 2B; C: Brown 2x3, Marty 2x4 (2B), Tesdal 2x4, Bernhardt HR, Lund (2B) 2x3.
Johnson Creek 9, Hustisford 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Braden Walling drove in four runs, while Bow Hartwig pitched a complete-game shutout during the Bluejays’ Trailways South win on Tuesday.
Walling finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles. He also scored twice in the win.
On the mound, Hartwig gave up four hits while striking out 10 batters in his shutout. He walked no batters in seven innings.
Isaac Hartz ended the game 3-for-4, and also added two runs and two RBIs.
Brady Thimm went 2-for-3 for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
JOHNSON CREEK 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Husty-Dodgeland 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Johnson Creek 012 402 X — 9 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — HD: Maas 4-8-6-3-4; JC: Hartwig 7-4-0-0-10.
Leading hitters — HD: Thimm 2x3, JC: Hartz 3x4, Walling 2x4 (2x2B), Joseph 2B, Toebe 2x4 (2B), Sullivan 2B.
