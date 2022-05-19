WATERLOO — The Pirates hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Cambridge a 3-2 loss on Thursday.
After Waterloo (8-10 overall, 4-5 conference) hit a double and recorded an RBI groundout in the second to take a 2-0 lead, Cambridge (5-11, 2-7) scored a run after senior Tucker Tesdal drove in freshman Clayton Stenjem on a groundout. Sophomore Carter Lund tied the game in the sixth, driving in senior Jace Horton on a single.
In the eighth, Cambridge pitcher sophomore Devin Schuchart worked a 3-2 count with two outs, but gave up a single, giving Waterloo the 3-2 win. Lund went three-for-three at the plate with a double. Tesdal pitched over six innings, recording eight strikeouts.
WATERLOO 3, CAMBRIDGE 2 (8)
Cambridge 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 8 1
Waterloo 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (6.2-8-2-2-8-2), Schuchart (L; 1-4-1-0-1-0); W: Aush (5.1-7-2-2-4-4), Unzueth (0.2-0-0-0-0-0), Radlott (W; 2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — C: Lund 3x3 (2B), Stenjem 2x4, Horton 1x4, Marty 1x3; W: Firair 2x4 (2B), Lanersdort 3x4, Unzueth 1x3.
EDGERTON 4, WHITEWATER 2
WHITEWATER — Edgerton scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead for good, earning a 4-2 road victory in RVC play versus the Whitewater baseball team on Thursday.
Edgerton starter Carson Dupuis fanned 11 and allowed an earned run on three hits in six frames to pick up the victory. Dupuis also doubled twice. Edgerton’s Steven Olson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Both teams scored single runs in the first, while the Crimson Tide added an insurance score in the seventh.
EDGERTON 4, WHITEWATER 2
Edgerton 102 000 1 — 4 7 1
Whitewater 100 010 0 — 2 3 1
Leading hitters—E: Steven Olson 2x4 (2 2B), Carson Dupuis 2x3 (2 2B); W: Deporter 1x4, Jones 1x3, Fera 1x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Dupuis (W, 6-3-2-1-11-3), Justin Clark (1-0-0-0-1-0); W: Deporter (2.1-4-3-3-1-2), Jones (L, 4.2-3-1-1-3-0).
DEERFIELD 6, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
DEERFIELD — With the score tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Deerfield Demons rallied with five runs to win 6-1 over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.
Deerfield (16-4 overall, 13-1 conference) took a 1-0 lead after junior Cal Fisher hit a double in the bottom of the third inning, scoring junior Tommy Lees. Palmyra-Eagle (13-6, 9-5) tied the game in the fourth after junior Duncan Ireland reached on an error, which scored sophomore Travis Tiller.
In the sixth, junior Eric Staszak hit an RBI single to score Fisher. Sophomore Bryce Eickhoff hit a two-run double, scoring sophomore Jackson Drobac and Staszak. Sophomore Adam Suess scored on an error and Fisher hit an RBI single, scoring freshman Stephen Bagley and giving the Demons the 6-1 lead.
Fisher pitched a complete game for the Demons, striking out 12 batters. For Palmyra-Eagle, freshman Devin Patrick pitched five and ⅔ innings with five strikeouts.
DEERFIELD 6, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
PE 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 5
D 0 0 1 0 0 5 X — 6 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 7-5-1-0-12-2); PE: Patrick (L; 5.2-7-6-0-5-2), Dooley (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x3 (2B), Staszak 2x3 (2B), Eickhoff 2x3 (2B); PE: Taylor 1x3, Tiller 1x3, Patrick 1x3.
