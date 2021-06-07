CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge baseball team captured the Capitol South Conference title with a 7-1 win over Wisconsin Heights Monday at Cambridge High School.
The Blue Jays finish 8-2 in the conference standings, while Marshall placed second with a 7-3 mark.
Cambridge trailed 1-0 early but scored the final seven runs — including three in the final inning for some insurance.
Jared Marty struck out 10 batters in 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.
At the plate, Thomas Hoffmann, Marco Damiani and Carter Lund all drove in two runs each. Tucker Tesdal finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while leadoff hitter Carter Brown scored twice and recorded a pair of hits.
CAMBRIDGE 7, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 1
Wisconsin Heights 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
Cambridge 011 203 X — 7 16 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WH: Barbender 3.1-8-4-2-1; C: Marty 6.2-4-1-3-10.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 2x4 (2B), Hoffmann 2x4 (2B(, Tesdal 3x4, Bernhardt 2x4, Horton 2x3 (2B), Damiani 2x3, Lund 2x3.
Lodi 8, Lakeside Lutheran 2
TOWN OF DANE — Keegan Fleischman struck out nine and allowed one earned over six innings to earn the decision as Lodi beat visiting Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North game to close out the regular season on Monday.
Lakeside’s Gabe Uttech took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Ian Olszewski tossed two innings, allowing three earned on three hits, striking out five and with no walks.
Riley Schmidt stole home on a double steal play in the third as the Warriors (11-8, 6-4 Capitol) tied it at 1. Lodi (10-10, 6-4) scored twice in its half of the third, including on a two-RBI base knock by Carson Richter.
The Blue Devils scored five times in the fifth, leading 8-2 on a double by Chance Meier that capped the inning.
Both teams had seven hits and Nathan Chesterman tripled in the first for the Warriors but was left stranded.
LODI 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside Lutheran 001 010 0 — 2 7 3
Lodi 102 050 x — 8 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (L; 4-4-5-2-4-1), Olszewski (2-3-3-3-5-0); Lo: Fleischman (6-7-2-1-9-2), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Traeder (3B), Meier (2B), Richter 2x3 (2B); LL: Chesterman (3B).
