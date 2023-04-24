DEERFIELD — A pair of RBIs from juniors Devin Schuchart and Owen Bernhardt gave the Cambridge baseball team a 4-3 win over Deerfield on Monday at Deerfield High School.
Bernhardt gave the Blue Jays (4-2) the lead in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run double, scoring sophomore Clayton Stenjem and junior Marco Damiani.
Later in the fourth, Schuchart drove in Bernhardt on an RBI single to give Cambridge a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, Deerfield (13-2) cut the lead to 3-2 with solo homers from sophomore Stephen Bagley and senior Cal Fisher.
Schuchart pushed the lead back to two for Cambridge in the sixth with a sacrifice fly, scoring sophomore Kiefer Parish. Deerfield senior Tommy Lees cut the lead back to one on an RBI single, scoring senior Eric Staszak.
In the seventh, Cambridge junior Brayden Lund earned the save, retiring the Demons in order. Freshman Jett Horton earned the decision, pitching four innings of relief with three strikeouts.
For Deerfield, Lees pitched six innings with four strikeouts. Junior Jackson Drobac recorded two strikeouts in an inning of work.
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team made quick work of Faith Christian in a 28-1 win that lasted three innings on Monday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Juniors Sean Dooley and Noah Taylor led the Panthers (8-2) with five RBIs apiece. Junior Antonio Covarrubias and junior Hunter Pagel both added three RBIs, while senior Colin Walsh, senior Duncan Ireland and junior Sam Millis recorded two RBIs.
Sophomores Devin Patrick, Brett Johnson, Dylan Walsh and Lucas Skelton all drove in a run in the win. Dooley pitched three innings with six strikeouts to earn the decision.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 28, FAITH CHRISTIAN 1 (3)
FC 100 — 1 1 8
PE (17)(11)x — 28 14 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Dooley (W; 3-1-1-1-6-1); FC: Brock (L; 1-7-17-1-0-2), Eli (0.2-4-4-1-0-2), Jack (0-3-7-7-0-2), Davin (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 2x4 (2B), Ireland 2x2 (2B), Dooley 2x2 (2B), Millis 2x4; FC: Brock 2B.
