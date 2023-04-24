Baseball
Buy Now

DEERFIELD — A pair of RBIs from juniors Devin Schuchart and Owen Bernhardt gave the Cambridge baseball team a 4-3 win over Deerfield on Monday at Deerfield High School.

Bernhardt gave the Blue Jays (4-2) the lead in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run double, scoring sophomore Clayton Stenjem and junior Marco Damiani.

Load comments