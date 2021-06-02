CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge baseball team collected five hits but were unable to get on the board during a 6-0 Capitol South loss to Belleville on Wednesday.
Tucker Tesdal pitched a complete game, striking out four batters while giving up five earned runs.
Jared Marty, Tesdal, Owen Bernhardt, Jace Horton and Marco Damiani all picked up singles in the loss.
BELLEVILLE 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Belleville 102 021 0 — 6 13 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Syse 5-4-0-5-9; C: Tesdal 7-13-5-3-4.
Leading hitters — B: Downing 2x4, C. Syse 3x4, Desmet 3x4.
Johnson Creek sweeps
HORICON — Johnson Creek’s baseball team improved to 14-6 and 6-1 in the Trailways South with a doubleheader sweep over Horicon on Tuesday.
In the first game, which counted in the league standings, Johnson Creek won 10-0 in six innings. Bow Hartwig earned the decision, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out 10. Hartwig, Sam Toebe and Howie Olszewski each had two hits in the win. Toebe led the team in RBIs with three.
Johnson Creek won the non-league, five inning second game 5-4.
Toebe and Olszewski each drove in two runs. Dalton Bredlow earned the win in relief.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 10, HORICON 0
Johnson Creek 005 122 — 10 10 1
Horicon 000 000 — 0 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig, W, 6-3-0-0-10-1), H (Pieper L, 2-2-5-5-5-3, Janiszewski 2-2-1-1-1-1, Berggren 2-6-4-4-1-4)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph RBI, Hartwig 2x3, Walling RBI, Hartz RBI, Toebe 2x4, 2B, 3BI, Olszewski 2x3, RBI, Sullivan RBI, Owen RBI)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 5, HORICON 4
Horicon 301 00 — 4 3 3
Johnson Creek 311 0X — 5 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Vincent L, 2-2-4-4-1-4, Streiff 2-3-1-1-2-1), JC (Walling, 2-2-3-0-2-1, Bredlow W, 2-2-1-1-1-2, Owen 1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — H (Janiszewski 2x3, RBI), JC (Toebe RBI, Olszewski RBI)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.