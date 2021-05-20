MILTON — Five Milton pitchers combined for a shutout as the Red Hawks beat Fort Atkinson, 8-0, in a Badger South baseball game Thursday in Milton.
Broden Jackson did the most work on the mound for the Red Hawks, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits while striking out four batters.
Drew Kloster worked for two innings on the mound for Fort Atkinson, allowing one hit, no runs while striking out three batters.
Dane Brost picked up two hits in the Blackhawk loss.
Ian Lilla led the Red Hawk offense with three hits and three RBIs. Lilla also scored twice. Alec Campbell drove in two runs off three hits for Milton.
MILTON 8, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Milton 221 003 X — 8 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Kloster 2-1-0-1-3; M: Jackson 2 2/3-2-0-2-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x3; M: Lilla 3x4, Terrill 2x4 (2B), Campbell 3x4, Hocomb 2x3, Goll 2B.
Edgerton 5, Jefferson 4
JEFFERSON — It took extra innings, but the Crimson Tide was able to hand Jefferson its first Rock Valley loss of the season during a conference game Thursday at Fischer Field.
Jefferson (12-2, 10-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. Both teams recorded a run in the eighth inning, but a one-run ninth was enough for Edgerton to hold off the Eagles in the end.
Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 2/3 innings for Jefferson, allowing five hits and one earned run. He also struck out six batters.
Tanner Pinnow drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hoffman — along with Aaron Heine — both picked up two hits at the plate in the loss.
EDGERTON 5, JEFFERSON 4
Edgerton 001 100 111 — 5 8 3
Jefferson 001 000 210 — 4 74 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Punzel 4-2-0-4-2; J: I. Hoffman 6.2-5-1-2-6.
Leading hitters — E: Olson 2x4, Kotnour 3x4; J: I. Hoffman 2x3, Heine 2x3, Serrano 2B.
Big Foot 12, Whitewater 4
WHITEWATER — The Whippets fell in a Rock Valley Conference game against the Chiefs Thursday at home.
Jacob Heritage and Marc Jones both finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while scoring once and driving in one RBI. Brian Porcaro scored twice in the Whitewater loss.
Jake Hintz pitched three innings for the Whippets, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four batters.
BIG FOOT 12, WHITEWATER 4
Big Foot 221 501 1 — 12 11 0
Whitewater 000 031 0 — 4 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Jones 4-9-5-6-3.
Leading hitters — WW: Heritage 2x4 (2B), Jones 2x4 (2B).
Luther Prep 9, Lake Mills 4
LAKE MILLS — Senior Elijah Shevey struck out six in five effective inning as Luther Prep beat host Lake Mills in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Caden Belling went 3-for-4, driving in two, and Derek Bruce had a two-run home run to tie it at three apiece in the fifth for Lake Mills (6-7, 1-5).
Baumann plated Schupmann with a one-out single in the sixth for the go-ahead score. The Phoenix added another in the inning of an error before scoring four times in the seventh.
L-Cat starter Eddy Eveland struck out five and walked two over six innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits and took the loss.
LUTHER PREP 9, LAKE MILLS 4
Luther Prep 110 102 4 — 9 7 0
Lake Mills 100 020 1 — 4 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (5-6-3-3-6-1), Winkel (W; 2-1-1-1-1-1); LM: Eveland (L; 6-5-5-1-5-2), Lee (1-2-4-4-1-2).
Leading hitters — LP: Ernest 2x3 (2B), Schupmann 2x3 (2B), Baumann 2x3; LM: Bruce (HR), Belling 3x4 (2B).
Lakeside 6, Poynette 2
POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran kept pace near the top of the Capitol North standings with a road victory over Poynette on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-4, 5-2 Capitol) scored twice in the first, adding three more in the second to pull ahead 5-0. Lakeside is tied with Luther Prep in league play. Both teams are half-game behind Columbus, which is 5-1.
“Lakeside hit the ball hard and often in this one with a total of 12 hits,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. “Everyone in the order had a hit today. Unfortunately, we made some errors on the basepaths and left too many runners stranded.”
Senior starter Ian Olszewski earned the victory, throwing a complete-game five-hitter. He struck out two, walked two and allowed one earned.
Brock Schneider and Olszewski had consecutive two-out run-scoring singles in the first. Nate Yaroch, who was 3-for-3, singled home a run in the second. Nathan Chesterman’s two-RBI double to left made it 5-0.
Riley Schmidt went 2-for-4, Tyler Marty doubled and Calvin Murray tripled. Marty stole a base and scored twice.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 2
Lakeside Luth. 230 010 0 — 6 12 2
Poynette 002 000 0 — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (W; 7-5-2-1-2-2); P: Rodewan (L; 4.2-11-6-6-0-2), McCormick (2.1-1-0-0-0-2).
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 3x3, Schmidt 2x4, Murray (3B), Chesterman (2B), Marty (2B); P: Hanson 2x3.
Cambridge 5, Waterloo 3
WATERLOO — Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal drove in two runs each to lead Cambridge past host Waterloo in a Capitol South Conference game on Thursday.
Tesdal finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while leadoff hitter Carter Brown also ended 3-for-4, scoring twice in the win.
Marty pitched a complete-game on the mound, striking out eight batters. Marty allowed three runs off nine hits.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 3
Cambridge 201 010 1 — 5 10 0
Waterloo 001 100 1 — 3 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 7-9-3-1-8; W: Huebner 3.2-5-3-3-5.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Hoffmann 2x4, Tesdal 3x4 (2B); W: Limon 3x3, Peterson 2B.
Deerfield 9, Palmyra-Eagle 1
DEERFIELD — The Demons scored six runs in the first two innings on their way to a Trailways South win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Cameron Joyner drove in Palmyra-Eagle’s lone run — which came in the top of the seventh. Ryan Carpenter pitched two innings allowing no hits while striking out three.
DEERFIELD 9, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
Palmyra-Eagle 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
Deerfield 240 201 X — 9 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Taylor 4-9-8-5-4; D: Fisher 6.2-5-1-3-11.
Leading hitters — PE: Jrolf 2B, Issacsen 2; D: Mathwig 3x3 (2x2B), Anderson 3x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.