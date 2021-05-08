WISCONSIN DELLS — The Jefferson baseball team combined for 18 runs in a sweeping effort against the Wisconsin Dells Saturday on the road.
The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 and then won the second contest 11-8.
Luis Serrano struck out six batters and collected four hits at the plate in Jefferson’s five-run win in game one.
Serrano finished 4-for-5, driving in a pair of runs. On the hill, Serrano pitched five innings, giving up one earned run.
Haygen Miller went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot. Carson Fairfield collected three hits and scored twice.
In the second game, Eli Hoffman drove in three runs to lead the Eagle offense. On the hill, Hoffman pitched three innings, striking out three while giving up one earned run.
The first victory was head coach’s Greg Fetherston’s 300th at Jefferson. With the two wins, the Eagles moved to 8-0 overall.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 7, WISCONSIN DELLS 2
Jefferson 001 201 3 — 7 18 1
Wisconsin Dells 100 010 0 — 2 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Serrano (W) 5-4-1-2-6; WD: Cunningham (L) 5-12-3-1-3.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x4 (2B), Serrano 4x5, I. Hoffman 3x4, Danielson 2x3 (2B), Fairfield 3x4; WD: Getgen 2x3, Michalsky 2B, Jensen 2B.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 11, WISCONSIN DELLS 8
Jefferson 311 021 3 — 11 10 2
Wisconsin Dells 001 160 0 — 8 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: E. Hoffman 3-4-1-2-3; WD: Furhman 5-6-4-3-0.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 2B, Devine 2B, Fairfield 2B; WD: Michalsky 3x4 (2x2B), Nevar 2B, Getgen 2x5, Knetter 2x4.
Fort loses close ones
WAUKESHA — The Blackhawks lost to host Waukesha West, 2-1, and also fell to Westosha Central, 5-4, in a Tri Saturday at Waukesha West High School.
Kroix Kucken pitched four innings for Fort Atkinson against Waukesha West, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out for batters.
Nolan Jensen finished 2-for-2 at the plate.
Against Westosha Central, Drew Kloster tossed six innings of work, striking out six. Dane Brost picked up two hits and scored one run in the loss.
Game 1
WAUKESHA WEST 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson 000 100 0 — 1
Waukesha West 010 100 X — 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken 4-3-1-3-4; WW: Hug 7-4-1-2-12.
Leading hitters — FA: Jensen 2x2.
Game 2
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, FORT ATKINSON 4
Fort Atkinson 000 400 0 — 4
Westosha Central 014 000 X — 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Kloster 6-7-5-1-6; WC: Schulz 4-6-4-2-6.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x3, WC: Argersinger 2x3, Mulhollon 2x3.
Lake Mills extends streak
MONROE — The Lake Mills pushed its winning streak to four games with 13-3 and 3-1 victories in a nonconference doubleheader at Monroe on Saturday.
“The bats came alive in the first game against Monroe,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “A lot of nice timely hitting. In the second game, Ethan Foster had a big hit to score two that gave us some breathing room. Eddy Eveland pitched a great game going all seven and pitching out of a jam in the seventh to finish the job.”
In the opener, the L-Cats (4-2) had 13 hits, scoring in each of the five innings played. Brady Strauss had a two-run triple in the first and Cooper Murphy and Derek Bruce each had run-scoring doubles in the second, pushing the advantage to 5-1. RBI hits in the sixth by Derek Bruce, Andy Carpenter and David Bruce helped extend things to 13-1.
Starter Elijah Lee struck out five over three innings, allowing an unearned run and one hit to pick up the decision.
Caden Belling had two hits, scoring three times, Carpenter also added a triple while Sam Giombetti went 2-for-4 and scored twice from the leadoff spot.
“I was happy with how everyone contributed today and impacted the game,” Annen said. “Great couple of team wins.”
In the finale, Eveland threw a complete-game four-hitter. He gave up one earned, striking out 12 and walking two.
Giombetti had a two-out RBI single in the third and Ethan Foster plated Caleb Quest and Carpenter with a single in the fourth, making it 3-0.
Game 1
LAKE MILLS 13, MONROE 3 (5)
Lake Mills 321 25 — 13 13 1
Monroe 100 02 — 3 3 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee (W; 3-1-1-0-5-2), Schuenke (2-2-2-2-1-3); Mon: Mapel (L; 2-5-6-4-0-4), Foley (3-8-7-3-4-0)
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 2x4 (2R), Belling 2x3 (3R), De. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B, 2R, 3BI), Strauss (3B), Carpenter 2x3 (2B, 3B, 2R, 2BI), Murphy 2x3 (2B, 2R).
Game 2
LAKE MILLS 3, MONROE 1
Monroe 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Lake Mills 001 200 x — 3 3 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mon: Golembiewski (L; 6-3-3-2-5-4); LM: Eveland (W; 7-4-1-1-12-2).
Leading hitters — Mon: Golembiewski 2x2, Briggs (2B); LM: Schuenke (2BI).
Cambridge 1-1
MAZOMANIE — The Blue Jays got the tables turned during a tournament Saturday at Wisconsin Heights High School.
Cambridge won the first game of the tourney against Poynette, 4-3, but lost the second one to Ithaca, 4-3.
In game one, Cambridge scored two runs in the top of the seventh to help force extra innings.
Owen Bernhardt finished with two RBIs off three hits. Tucker Tesdal ended with four hits to go along with a run and RBI.
Jared Marty pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. He also struck out seven batters.
In game two, Thomas Hoffmann drove all three of the Blue Jay runs. Carter Brown pitched four innings, surrendering two hits while striking our for batters
Game 1
CAMBRIDGE 4, POYNETTE 3
Cambridge 100 000 201 — 4 17 0
Poynette 000 002 100 — 3 13 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 5.2-3-2-4-7.
Leading hitters — C: Hoffman 2x4 (2B), Bernhardt 3x4 (2B), Tesdal 4x5, Horton 2B, Brown 2B.
Game 2
ITACHA 4, CAMBRIDGE 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Brown 4-2-3-7-4.
Leading hitters — Hoffmann 2B.
Johnson Creek splits
JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays bounced back from a 11-run loss in game one to earn a split against Waterloo in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Johnson Creek High School.
Waterloo won game one 12-1, but Johnson Creek earned a 9-7 victory in game two.
Cal Hush pitched five innings for the Pirates in the first game, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run. Blake Huebner finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Braden Walling batted in the Bluejays’ lone run.
In game two, Johnson Creek scored seven runs the final three innings to earn its two-run win. Bow Hartwig drove in a pair of runs off two hits and scored twice. Dalton Bredlow scored once and batted in two runs.
Hartwig pitched two innings, allowing one hit.
Wyatt Petersen went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Waterloo in the loss.
Game 1
WATERLOO 12, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Waterloo 104 70X X — 12 10 1
Johnson Creek — 100 00X X — 1 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Hush 5-4-1-0-5; JC: Walling 3.2-10-8-1-5.
Leading hitters — W: Setz 2x4, Huebner 3x4, Unzueta 2x3; JC: Hartwig 2B.
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WATERLOO 7
Johnson Creek 000 214 2 — 9 7 2
Waterloo 212 010 1 — 7 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Olszewski 5-6-4-5-5; W: Unzueto 4.1-3-3-0-3.
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Bredlow 2x3 (2B), Olszewski 2B; W: Haszlem 2B, Tsdrawnz 2x4, Petersen 2x4.
Jefferson 6, Whitewater 0
JEFFERSON — Isiah Hoffman tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Jefferson to Rock Valley victory over Whitewater Friday at Fischer Field.
Hoffman struck out 11 batters in seven innings, walking just one batter.
The Eagle offense — which started off the first inning with four runs — was led by Tyler Butina’s three doubles. He also scored once in the victory.
Eli Hoffman collected two hits to go along with one RBI and run. Aaron Heine recorded a run, hit and RBI for Jefferson.
Marc Jones struck out three batters, pitching five innings for the Whippets.
JEFFERSON 6, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Jefferson 402 000 X — 6 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Jones 5-8-5-2-3; J: I. Hoffman 7-3-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (3x2B), E. Hoffman 2x3.
Fort Atkinson 4, Monroe 3
MONROE — The Cheesemakers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Monroe edged Fort Atkinson in a Badger South baseball game Friday in Monroe.
Ryan Schoenherr pitched all six innings for the Blackhawks, striking out seven batters and allowing four earned runs. Schoenherr also picked up a RBI at the plate.
Ethan Heagney collected two hits and scored once out of the leadoff spot for Fort Atkinson.
MONROE 4, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort Atkinson 020 000 1 — 3 6 1
Monroe 002 002 X — 4 7 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Schoenherr 6-7-4-5-7; M: Brukwicki 7-6-0-3-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Heagney 2x4, Jensen 2B, Vander Mause 2B.
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Lodi 1
LAKE MILLS — Senior Gabe Uttech struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter, allowing an earned run while walking none as Lakeside Lutheran beat visiting Lodi in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The Warriors (3-1 overall and Capitol North) struck first with a pair of runs in the third. Nate Yaroch doubled to leadoff the inning before Uttech’s run-scoring double to left made it 1-0. Nathan Chesterman, who went 2-for-3, singled next. Tyler Marty’s sacrifice fly then scored Uttech.
Lodi answered with a two-out RBI single by Keegan Fleischman in the top of the fourth. From there, Uttech shut the door by retiring nine straight hitters before Mitchell Lane reached via error with two down in the seventh. Carson Richter grounded into a fielder’s choice to end it.
Uttech threw 93 pitches, 69 percent of which were strikes.
Lodi starter Carson Possehl allowed two earned and four hits while striking out four over five frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, LODI 1
Lodi 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Lakeside Lutheran 002 000 x — 2 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Possehl (L; 5-4-2-2-4-1), Melchior (1-0-0-0-1-0); LL: Uttech (W; 7-4-1-1-7-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Possehl 2x3; LL: Chesterman 2x3, Uttech (2B), Yaroch (2B).
Cambridge 9, Argyle 2
CAMBRIDGE — Owen Bernhardt drove in three runs as the Blue Jays earned a nonconference win over visiting Argyle Friday in Cambridge.
Bernhardt finished the game 2-for-3, batting in three runs while scoring once. Carter Brown went 3-for-4 — recording a triple — while scoring twice out of the leadoff spot. Thomas Hoffmann batted in two runs off two hits for Cambridge. Jared Marty finished with two hits to go along with a pair of runs and hits.
Hoffmann pitched six innings for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs, while striking out a game-high nine batters.
CAMBRIDGE 9, ARGYLE 2
Argyle 000 020 0 — 2 7 1
Cambridge 005 103 X — 9 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Hoffmann 6-7-2-0-9.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Marty 2x2, Hoffmann 2x4 (2B), Bernhardt 2x3 (2B).
