MADISON — Madison Edgewood earned a 6-5 walk-off win against Fort Atkinson in a Badger South baseball game Monday at Warner Park.
The Blackhawks scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5 before Edgewood’s Andrew Budzinski singled on a 1-0 count to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jay Rueth drove in two runs For Fort Atkinson off one hit. Ethan Heagney scored twice and picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot.
On the mound, Heagney pitched 6.2 innings, giving up four earned runs while striking out four.
EDGEWOOD 6, FORT ATKINSON 5
Fort Atkinson 002 010 2 — 5 6 3
Edgewood 120 020 — 1 6 7 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Heagney 6.2-7-4-4-4; ME: Trudgeon 6-5-3-3-5.
Leading hitters — FA: Heagney 2x3, ME: Newton 2x4, Budzinski 2x3.
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Mayville 9
LAKE MILLS — Ian Olszewski and Tyler Marty each had three RBIs as Lakeside Lutheran beat Mayville 14-9 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors (4-1) scored five times in the third to grab the lead, adding five more runs in the fifth. Nathan Chesterman and Gabe Uttech were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Uttech and leadoff hitter Nate Yaroch each scored three times while Chesterman crossed the plate twice.
Yaroch drew a bases-loaded walk with one down, giving Lakeside a 5-4 edge in the third. Uttech followed with a two-run single to left. Yaroch scored on a wild pitch two hitters later and Olszewski had a run-scoring ground out, pushing the lead to 9-4 through three.
Lakeside scored three times before recording an out in the fifth. Uttech led off the inning with a walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Chesterman then brought him in on a run-scoring single. Marty and Olszewski followed with run-scoring hits.
Ben Krueger earned the decision, working 1 2/3 no-hit innings and striking out two. Eli Buchta followed, surrendering one earned on two hits while walking three. Chesterman then got the game’s final out with a three-pitch strikeout.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14, MAYVILLE 9
Mayville 121 200 3 — 9 4 2
Lakeside Lutheran 315 050 x — 14 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Wade (1-3-3-3-2-2), Anderson (L; 1-0-3-3-0-4), Borchardt (1-1-3-1-0-2), Nadolski (1.2-4-5-4-1-1), Van Beek (1.1-1-0-0-2-0); LL: Marty (2-2-3-2-4-3), Yaroch (1.1-0-3-2-3-4), Krueger (W; 1.2-0-0-0-2-0), Buchta (1.2-2-3-1-1-3), Chesterman (SV; 0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x3 (2B), Marty (2B), Uttech 2x3.
Cambridge 13, Parkview 3
CAMBRIDGE — Jared Marty shined at the plate as the Blue Jays earned an easy 10-run nonconference victory over Parkview Monday at Cambridge High School.
Marty finished 4-for-4 at the plate, collecting two RBIs and two runs. Carter Lund drove in four runs off three hits for Cambridge, while Matthew Rahn scored three times and had two hits and an RBI.
Jace Horton touched home plate three times and Owen Bernhardt scored twice off two hits and batted in one run.
Thomas Hoffmann pitched five innings, striking out six batters while allowing three earned runs.
CAMBRIDGE 13, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 300 00X X — 3 9 0
Cambridge 540 31X X — 13 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Simonson 2-7-8-3-2; C: Hoffmann 5-9-3-2-6.
Leading hitters — P: E. Suer 2x3, Brown 2x3, Landis 2x3; C: Marty 4x4 (2B), Bernhardt 2x3, Rahn 2x2, Lund 3x3.
Palmyra-Eagle 18, Rio 0
PALMYRA — The Panthers racked up 17 hits on offense while giving up just one on defense as Palmyra-Eagle earned a nonconference win over Rio on Monday.
Casey Webber and Christian Eddy combined for five innings of work, allowing just one hit. Webber struck out six batters in three innings of work.
Casey Webber drove in a game-high three RBIs, while Cameron Joyner scored three times off two hits. Christian Eddy collected three hits to go along with two runs and an RBI. Ryan Carpenter finished two a pair of hits and RBIs, as well as two runs.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, RIO 0
Rio 000 00X X — 0 1 3
Palmyra-Eagle 916 20X X — 18 17 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — R: Lang 3-11-9-2-2; PE: Webber 3-1-0-0-6.
Leading hitters — PE: Harris 2x4, Joyner 2x3, Webber 2x3 (2x2B), Carpenter 2x3 (2B), Eddy 3x3, Peardon 2x2 (2B), Taylor 2x4 (2x2B), Isaacsen 2B.
Johnson Creek 9, Williams Bay 3
JOHNSON CREEK — Sam Toebe batted in two runs to help the Bluejays to a Trailways South home victory on Monday.
Taylor Joseph finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Bow Hartwig collected two hits to go along with an run and RBI.
Dalton Bredlow pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs.
