OREGON — The Fort Atkinson baseball team lost a 7-6 Badger South contest against Oregon, but also earned a decisive 14-4 victory over the Panthers Saturday in Oregon.
In the 7-6 loss, Ethan Heagney went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring three times while driving in a run. Dane Brost finished a perfect 4-for-4 and batted in a team-high two runs.
The Blackhawks headed into the top of the seventh inning down 7-5, and were only able to plate one run in the final inning.
In the 14-4 win, Ryan Schoenherr and James Vander Mause both drove in four runs each. Schoenherr collected two hits and scored twice in the victory.
Drew Kloster pitched a complete-game, giving up three hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters.
Game 1
Fort Atkinson 130 001 1 — 6
Oregon 203 020 X — 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Heagney 6-11-7-0-3; O: Walter 6-8-1-1-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Heagney 3x3, Brost 4x4 (2B); O: Pazner 2x4, Walter 2x4, Niaves 3x3, Buskanger 3x3 (3B).
Game 2
Oregon 121 00X X — 4
Fort Atkinson 442 31X X — 14
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — O: Haufle 2-7-6-2-1; FA: Kloster 5-3-3-6-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x3, Schoenherr 2x3 (2B), Rueth 2x3, Vander Mause 2x3 (2B), Burnett 2x3.
Lake Mills, Creek split
JOHNSON CREEK — Lake mills won game one of a nonconference doubleheader at Johnson Creek, 6-2, on Saturday before dropping the second game, 12-6.
Andy Carpenter pitched seven strong for the L-Cats (7-8) in the opener. Carpenter gave up six hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one.
Sam Giombetti (2-for-4) and Derek Bruce (2-for-3) had multi-hit games. Lake Mills scored twice in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
Bow Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for the Bluejays (11-6). Sam Toebe also doubled.
Hartwig took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits over four frames while striking out seven and walking two.
Lake Mills, which was the home team in the finale, scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead 6-5. The Bluejays, who have won six of their last eight, blew the game open with seven seventh-inning runs, finishing with 13 hits for the game.
Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a home run and double. Logan Sullivan had three hits in four at bats, including a double.
Dalton Bredlow got the start, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings. Wyatt Owen was the victor, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out three.
Peyton Klettke got the start for the L-Cats and went five. He allowed four earned on eight hits. Ethan Foster, who allowed eight earned in 1 1/3 innings, took the loss.
Game 1
LAKE MILLS 6, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Lake Mills 200 022 0 — 6 8 2
Johnson Creek 100 001 0 — 2 6 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter (W; 7-6-2-1-5-1); JC: Hartwig (L; 4-4-2-1-7-2), Walling (2-2-4-3-2-1), Bredlow (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 2x4, De. Bruce 2x3 (2B); JC: Hartwig 3x3 (2 2B), Toebe (2B).
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 12, LAKE MILLS 6
Johnson Creek 101 021 7 — 12 13 3
Lake Mills 021 102 0 — 6 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (4-5-4-2-2-2), Owen (W; 3-3-2-1-3-2); LM: Klettke (5-8-4-4-1-2), Foster (L; 1.1-2-8-8-1-3), Bruce (0.2-3-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 2x4 (HR, 2B), Sullivan 3x4 (2B); LM: Bruce (2B), Murphy (2B). At Johnson Creek.
Cambridge 2, Belleville 1
BELLEVILLE — Tucker Tesdal's pitching performance helped the Blue Jays out to a close Capitol South victory on Saturday.
Tesdal tossed out 6 1/3 innings of work, allowing one hit and no earned runs. He also struck out four batters.
Carter Brown and Spencer Windorski scored once for Cambridge. Thomas Hoffmann collected two hits in the win.
The Blue Jays scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seven inning.
CAMBRIDGE 2, BELLEVILLE 1
Cambridge 001 000 1 — 2 9 0
Belleville 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Tesdal 6.1-1-0-3-4; B: Conner 7-9-2-3-3.
Leading hitters — C: Hoffmann 2x3.
Jefferson 11, Evansville 2
EVANSVILLE — Tyler Danielson pitched an efficient complete-game as the Eagles made quick work of the host Blue Devils in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday.
Danielson pitched all five innings in the shortened game, throwing 61 pitches while allowing two hits.
Offensively, Jefferson scored four and five runs in the first and second inning, respectively. Aaron Heine and Tyler Butina tied for a game-high with three RBIs each. Heine homered in the victory and also scored three times.
Haygen Miller touched home plate twice and collected two hits out of the leadoff spot.
JEFFERSON 11, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 450 20X X — 11 11 0
Evansville 000 00X X — 0 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Danielson 5-2-0-1-1; E: Karnes 3-2-0-1-1.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x2, Butina 2x3 (2B), I. HOffman 2x3, Heine 2x2 (HR), Fairfield 2B; E: Braunschwieg 2B.
Lakeside 18, Marshall 2
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran capped a four-win week with a big nonconference home win over Marshall on Friday.
The Warriors (9-4) had nine hits, taking advantage of five Marshall errors en route to pulling ahead 12-0 after two innings to extend their win streak to four games dating back to the start of the week.
Senior starter Gabe Uttech earned the win, working three scoreless one-hit innings. He struck out four and walked two. Ben Krueger threw a scoreless relief frame.
Uttech, the team's leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4, including a double, with four RBIs, scored twice and stole a base. Brock Schneider had two hits and scored three runs.
Nate Yaroch doubled with one out in the first and scored on Tyler Marty's two-out triple to center. Schneider followed with a run-scoring single. From there, the Warriors took advantage of two errors, drawing three walks to score six more times. Uttech drove in a pair with a double to center to help cap the opening inning.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 18, MARSHALL 2 (5)
Marshall 000 02 — 2 2 5
Lakeside Lutheran 846 0x — 18 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: McIlroy (L; 1-5-8-2-1-3), Kalish (1-2-7-6-0-5), K. Petersen (1-1-3-3-0-3), Collins (1-1-0-0-0-1); LL: Uttech (W; 3-1-0-0-4-2), Krueger (1-1-0-0-0-0), Chesterman (1-0-2-1-0-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 3x4 (2B, 4BI), Schneider 2x2, Marty (3B), Yaroch (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.