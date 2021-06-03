STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson baseball team earned a 4-2 Badger South victory over Stoughton Thursday at Stoughton High School.
Ethan Heagney scored twice in the win, while Dane Brost connected on two hits while driving in a run.
Ryan Schoenherr pitched six innings for the Blackhawks, allowing two hits and one earned run. He also struck out five batters.
FORT ATKINSON 4, STOUGHTON 2
Fort Atkinson 100 101 1 — 4
Stoughton 100 000 1 — 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Schoenherr 6-2-1-5-7.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x4.
Jefferson 8, East Troy 5
JEFFERSON — The Eagles scored a combined seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to earn a Rock Valley victory over visiting East Troy Thursday at Fischer Field.
Evan Neitzel drove in a game-high four RBIs for Jefferson. In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Neitzel singled on a line drive to center field. Neitzel was able to advance home after two throwing errors.
That made it 5-0 Jefferson.
Eli Hoffman batted in a pair of runs while scoring twice.
Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs. Hoffman also struck out six batters.
Jefferson moved to 14-3 in the Rock Valley standings with the win. Beloit Turner entered Thursday a perfect 14-0 record with four conference games to go.
JEFFERSON 8, EAST TROY 5
East Troy 000 021 2 — 5 9 1
Jefferson 100 430 X — 8 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ET: Meehan 4.2-10-8-2-1; J: I. Hoffman 6.2-6-5-3-6.
Leading hitters — ET: Bruce 2x4, Reyes 2x4, Dopke 2x2; J: Heine 2x2, E. Hoffman 2x3 (2B).
Whitewater 7, Clinton 4
WHITEWATER — The Whippets won their second straight game with a Rock Valley victory over the visiting Cougars on Thursday.
Marcus DePorter went 2-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, collecting a RBI and run. Jacob Heritage drove in a game-high two runs.
Marc Jones pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven batters while giving up two earned runs.
WHITEWATER 7, CLINTON 4
Clinton 010 002 1 — 4 4 5
Whitewater 110 212 X — 7 8 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-b-so) — WW: Jones 6.1-4-2-1-7.
Leading hitters — WW: DePorter 2x3, Heritage 2B.
Lakeside Lutheran 6, Lake Mills 3
LAKE MILLS — Gabe Uttech hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help Lakeside to an early lead and eventually a Capitol North win over rival Lake Mills Thursday at Campus Field.
Uttech’s home run gave the Warriors (10-6, 6-3) a 3-0 lead with two outs in the second. Lakeside led 5-0 after the top of the fourth before Lake Mills plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams ended the game with one more run.
Uttech finished the game 3-for-4, scoring two times while driving in two runs. Nate Yaroch, Riley Schmidt and Eli Buchta each collected two hits in the win.
Ian Olszewski pitched five innings for Lakeside, giving up two hits and three earned runs. He finished with five strikeouts, earning the win. Uttech pitched the final two innings, striking out four while allowing one hit.
For Lake Mills (8-11, 1-8), Sam Giombetti collected a hit and scored out of the leadoff spot. Derek Bruce collected the L-Cats’ lone RBI. Eddy Eveland pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, LAKE MILLS 3
Lakeside 120 210 0 — 6 11 0
Lake Mills 000 210 0 — 3 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Olszewski 5-2-3-4-5; LM: Eveland 6-10-4-2-3.
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 3x4 (HR), Yaroch 2x5, Schmidt 2x4, Buchta 2x3; LM: Giombetti 2B.
Cambridge 2, New Glarus 0
NEW GLARUS — The Blue Jays stayed in the Capitol South Conference title hunt with a shutout win over New Glarus on Thursday.
The win moved Cambridge to 11-8 overall and 7-2 in the Capitol South standings. Marshall entered Thursday in first place with a 7-2 mark.
Jared Marty pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays, striking out 10 batters while allowing three hits and no runs. Thomas Hoffmann pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two while giving up no runs.
Carter Brown and Carter Lund picked up RBIs in the victory. Jace Horton ended with a team-high two hits for Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE 2, NEW GLARUS 0
Cambridge 020 000 0 — 2 7 0
New Glarus 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 5.1-3-0-1-10.
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 2B, Horton 2x4; NG: Weeden 2x3, Dreyfus 3B.
Milwaukee King 9, Johnson Creek 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Milwaukee King scored in all innings expect one as the Bluejays fell in a nonconference game Thursday at home.
Wyatt Owen drove in Johnson Creek’s lone run. Howie Olszewski finished with a run to go along with one hit. Braden Walling pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits while striking out seven batters.
MILWAUKEE KING 9, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Milwaukee King 112 212 0 — 9 15 2
Johnson Creek 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MK: Berger 5-1-0-5-4; JC: Walling 3.2-10-5-2-7.
Leading hitters — MK: Boetttcher 4x5, Pinet 3x5, Berger 3x4, Nelson 2x5, Morrell 2x3.
Jefferson sweeps
JEFFERSON — The Eagles combined for 32 runs as Jefferson swept Clinton in a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Fischer Field.
Jefferson won the first game, 13-8, and the second contest, 19-2.
In game one, it was an 11-run third that helped the Eagles separate from the Cougars. Jefferson trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the inning.
Luis Serrano finished 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run while scoring twice. Tanner Pinnow also went 3-for-4. Andrew Gleisner and Isiah Hoffman both collected two hits.
Tyler Butina batted in a team-high two runs.
Eli Hoffman led the Eagles on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight batters.
In the second game, Jefferson scored five runs in the first and added six and eight runs in the third and fifth, respectively.
Haygen Miller finished 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Aaron Heine and Eli Hoffman both scored twice and connected on two hits.
Serrano pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out four batters.Game 1
JEFFERSON 13, CLINTON 8
Clinton 005 030 0 — 8 8 4
Jefferson 0111 001 X — 13 14 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Hoffman 4.2-5-3-1-8; C:Klein 2.2-1-1-4-0.
Leading hitters — C: Spears 2x3, Vanderpaul 2x4, Ducharme 2B; J: Serrano 3x4, Hoffman 2x5, Pinnow 3x4, Gleisner 2x3.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 19, CLINTON 2
Jefferson 506 08X X — 19 12 0
Clinton 000 20X X — 2 5 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Serrano 3.1-2-1-4-4; C: Donagen 4-5-5-4-4.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x3 (2B), Serrano 2x5, Heine 2x2, E. Hoffman 2x2 (2x2B), Butina 3B; C: Ducharme HR.
