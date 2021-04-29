Ryan Schoenherr tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Fort Atkinson baseball team to a 6-0 Badger South victory over Monona Grove Thursday at Jones Park.
Schoenherr struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits as he picked up the victory on the mound.
James Vander Mause, Ashden Aarstad, Sheldon Burnett, Kroix Kucken and Schoenherr all recorded hits to help lead the Blackhawk offense.
FORT ATKINSON 6, MONONA GROVE 0
Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fort Atkinson 2 0 1 2 1 0 x — 6
Jefferson 9, McFarland 0
McFARLAND — Tyler Butina pitched a two-hit shutout to lead Jefferson to a Rock Valley Conference victory over host McFarland on Thursday.
Butina allowed three hits in seven innings, while also striking out 11 batters. He also homered at the plate in the victory.
The Eagles had three multi-hit performances with Butina, Eli Hoffman and Tyler Danielson all collecting a pair of hits.
Jefferson added five runs after a one-run first to build a comfortable lead early.
JEFFERSON 9, McFARLAND 0
Jefferson 1 5 1 0 2 0 0 — 9 10 0
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina (W) 7-3-0-0-11. MF: Amrhein 3-9-6-0-1.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 2x4 (HR, 2B), E. Hoffman 2x3 (2x2B), Danielson 2x2 (2B), Devine 2B. MF: Amrhein 2B.
Beloit Turner 10, Whitewater 0
BELOIT — The Whippet bats struggled Thursday as Whitewater was no-hit by Beloit Turner in a Rock Valley Conference game in Beloit.
The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game early. The Whippets’ earned a trip to first via hit by pitch to break up the perfect game.
BELOIT TURNER 10, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 0 0 0 0 0 0 x — 0 0 3
Beloit Turner 0 3 1 2 0 4 — 10 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Jones 5-12-8-3-5.
Lakeside Lutheran 6, Poynette 1
LAKE MILLS — It was bend-not-break for the Gabe Uttech and the Warrior defense as Lakeside gave up eight hits, but still earned a comfortable Capitol North victory over visiting Poynette on Thursday.
Uttech pitched all seven innings for the Warriors, allowing eight hits, one earned run, while striking out six batters.
Nate Yaroch collected two hits and scored one run at the top of the Lakeside order. Ian Olszewski finished with a pair of hits.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 1
Poynette 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 2
Lakeside Lutheran 2 0 1 3 0 0 x — 6 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Hanson 4-4-6-4-3; LL: Uttech 7-8-1-1-6.
Leading hitters: P: 3x4 Hanson (2B), Petersen 2x3, Leiterman 2B; LL: Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Olszewski 2x3
Luther Prep 10, Lake Mills 0
WATERTOWN — Senior pitcher Elijah Shevey struck out five over five strong innings, allowing two hits in a victory for the Luther Prep baseball team over Lake Mills in a Capitol North game at LPS on Thursday.
The Phoenix (1-1 overall and Capitol North) plated three in the first frame, scoring on a pair of errors and a fielder’s choice.
Kyle Schupmann’s RBI double made it 4-0 in the second.
Andy Carpenter and Brady Strauss each had a double for the L-Cats’ two hits.
Carpenter surrendered five earned runs, giving up seven hits while walking none and striking out six over 4 1/3 innings as the Lake Mills (0-2, 0-2) starter.
LUTHER PREP 10, LAKE MILLS 0 (5)
Lake Mills 000 00 — 0 2 6
Luther Prep 310 06 — 10 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter (L; 4.1-7-9-5-6-0), Bruce (0-2-1-1-0-1); LP: Shevey (W; 5-2-0-0-5-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2B, Strauss 2B. LP: Cox 2B, Ernest 2x3 (2B), Winkel 2x4 (2B), Schupmann 2B.
Cambridge 5, Waterloo 2
CAMBRIDGE — A timely 3-run triple from freshman Owen Bernhardt helped the Blue Jays to a Capitol South victory over visiting Waterloo Thursday in Cambridge.
Bernhardt’s triple came with two outs in the fourth inning and put the Blue Jays up 5-1 after leading 2-1.
“Owen had a big night, he was very clutch for us,” Cambridge head coach Larry Martin said. “I put him in the two-hole, which is a big responsibility for a freshman. He stepped up tonight.”
Bernhardt also recorded a double in the victory, finishing with four RBIs. Cambridge’s Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal combined to pitch seven innings, striking out 14.
“Really good pitching tonight between our guys,” Martin said. “Encouraged by that.”Jace Horton collected two hits for the Blue Jays. Cooper Setz finished with a run and a hit for the Pirates. Trevor Firari ended with a hit and RBI for Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 2
Waterloo 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 0
Cambridge 1 0 0 4 0 0 x — 5 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Peterson 3.2-5-3-4-4; C: Marty 4-2-1-7-4.
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 2B, Firari 2B; C: Bernhardt 2x3 (3B, 2B), Horton 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.