JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina’s grand slam put an exclamation mark on a nine-run third inning as the Jefferson baseball team beat Brodhead, 15-3, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Fischer Field.
Colten Drew, Aiden Devine and Evan Neitzel all scored twice in the victory, while Butina collected a game-high four RBIs off his grand slam. Isiah Hoffman, Tyler Danielson and Tanner Pinnow all drove in two runs.
Danielson got the win on the mound, throwing five innings of work while giving up four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out five batters.
The Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season with the victory.
JEFFERSON 15, BRODHEAD 3
Brodhead 001 02X X — 3 4 2
Jefferson 029 4XX X — 15 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Danielson 5-4-2-4-5; B: Walker 2-9-8-3-1.
Leading hitters — J: Butina HR, Hoffman 2x4 (2B).
Deerfield 9, Johnson Creek 5
JOHNSON CREEK — Isaac Hartz got things started off with a solo homer, but the Bluejays were unable to hang on in a Trailways South game against Deerfield Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
Hartz homered in the bottom of the first inning out of the leadoff spot, but Deerfield plated four runs in the top of the second to take control. Johnson Creek cut the lead down to 5-4 heading into the top of the sixth, but Deerfield answered with four runs the final two innings.
Hartz, Bow Hartwig, Braden Walling, Taylor Joseph and Levi Berres all collected one run and one hit in the loss for the Bluejays.
DEERFIELD 9, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Deerfield 040 103 1 — 9 11 4
Johnson Creek 100 121 0 — 5 6 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Tuebe 3.2-8-5-1-3; D: Fisher 2.2-3-1-1-5.
Leading hitters — D: McDonough 2x3, Drobac 3x5, Anderson 2x4, Ben 2x3, Fisher 2B, Lemke 2B, Sigirslid 2x3 (2B), JC: Hartz HR, Tuebe 2B, Joseph 2B, Berres 2B.
Whitewater 7, Evansville 2
WHITEWATER — The sixth inning doomed the Whippets from collecting their first win of the season during a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Whitewater High School.
Whitewater led by 2-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning after a two-run fourth, but Evansville plated seven runs to take control of the contest.
Cadin Tillman and Jacob Raglin both batted in runs for the Whippets in the loss.
Marcus DePorter pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. DePorter also finished with two hits at the plate.
EVANSVILLE 7, WHITEWATER 2
Evansville 000 007 0 — 7 9 0
Whitewater 000 200 0 — 2 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: DePorter 5.1-4-2-1-5.
Leading hitters — W: DePorter 2x3.
Lake Mills 10, Poynette 5
POYNETTE — Andy Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs driven in as the Lake Mills baseball team took down host Poynette 10-5 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (2-2, 1-2 Capitol North) scored five times in the sixth to break it open.
Starter Brandon Wiberg threw five innings, allowing five earned on six hits while striking out seven and walking three to earn the decision. Carpenter threw two clean innings in relief.
Elijah Lee tripled and drove in a pair of runs and Derek Bruce doubled as Lake Mills tallied nine hits.
Poynette, which got 3 2/3 innings from starter Kelby Peterson, committed five errors and had seven hits.
LAKE MILLS 10, POYNETTE 5
Lake Mills 021 205 0 — 10 9 1
Poynette 101 300 0 — 5 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (W; 5-6-5-5-7-3), Carpenter (2-1-0-0-3-1); P: K. Petersen (3.2-5-5-3-2-4), Hansen (L; 3.1-4-5-5-1-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2x4 (2B, 3 RBI), Lee (3B, 2 RBI), De. Bruce (2B); P: Leiterman 2x3, McCormick 2x3, Horne 2x3.
Palmyra-Eagle 8, Williams Bay 7
PALMYRA — In a game that featured 30 hits, Tony Jrolf had the biggest one.
Jrolf singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Panthers earned a extra-inning Trailways South victory over visiting Williams Bay on Thursday.
Jrolf’s game-winning single scored Ryan Carpenter and came with a 1-1 count with two outs.
Carpenter lead the Panther offense with three hits, as well as three runs. Casey Webber drove in two runs off two hits. Noah Taylor collected two hits and scored once in the win.
Although Cameron Joyner gave up 12 hits, he surrendered just two earned runs in six innings on the hill for Palmyra-Eagle.
Williams Bay racked up 19 hits in the loss.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 8, WILLIAMS BAY 7
Williams Bay 032 110 00 — 7 19 3
Palmyra-Eagle 221 011 01 — 8 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WB: King 4.2-6-3-2-4; PE: Joyner 6-12-2-0-3.
Leading hitters — WB: King 4x5, Norton 3x5, Kuiper 3x4, Knight 3x5, Robbins 2x4, Oertel 3x4. PE: Webber 2x5, Carpenter 3x4 (2B), Taylor 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.