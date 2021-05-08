JEFFERSON — Isiah Hoffman tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Jefferson baseball team to a 6-0 Rock Valley victory over Whitewater Friday at Fischer Field.
Hoffman struck out 11 batters in seven innings, walking just one batter.
The Eagle offense — which started off the first inning with four runs — was led by Tyler Butina's three doubles. He also scored once in the victory.
Eli Hoffman collected two hits to go along with one RBI and run. Aaron Heine recorded a run, hit and RBI for Jefferson.
Marc Jones struck out three batters, pitching five innings for the Whippets.
JEFFERSON 6, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Jefferson 402 000 X — 6 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Jones 5-8-5-2-3; J: I. Hoffman 7-3-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (3x2B), E. Hoffman 2x3.
Fort Atkinson 4, Monroe 3
MONROE — The Cheesemakers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Monroe edged Fort Atkinson in a Badger South baseball game Friday in Monroe.
Ryan Schoenherr pitched all six innings for the Blackhawks, striking out seven batters and allowing four earned runs. Schoenherr also picked up a RBI at the plate.
Ethan Heagney collected two hits and scored once out of the leadoff spot for Fort Atkinson.
MONROE 4, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort Atkinson 020 000 1 — 3 6 1
Monroe 002 002 X — 4 7 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Schoenherr 6-7-4-5-7; M: Brukwicki 7-6-0-3-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Heagney 2x4, Jensen 2B, Vander Mause 2B.
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Lodi 1
LAKE MILLS — Senior Gabe Uttech struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter, allowing an earned run while walking none as Lakeside Lutheran beat visiting Lodi in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The Warriors (3-1 overall and Capitol North) struck first with a pair of runs in the third. Nate Yaroch doubled to leadoff the inning before Uttech's run-scoring double to left made it 1-0. Nathan Chesterman, who went 2-for-3, singled next. Tyler Marty's sacrifice fly then scored Uttech.
Lodi answered with a two-out RBI single by Keegan Fleischman in the top of the fourth. From there, Uttech shut the door by retiring nine straight hitters before Mitchell Lane reached via error with two down in the seventh. Carson Richter grounded into a fielder's choice to end it.
Uttech threw 93 pitches, 69 percent of which were strikes.
Lodi starter Carson Possehl allowed two earned and four hits while striking out four over five frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, LODI 1
Lodi 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Lakeside Lutheran 002 000 x — 2 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Possehl (L; 5-4-2-2-4-1), Melchior (1-0-0-0-1-0); LL: Uttech (W; 7-4-1-1-7-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Possehl 2x3; LL: Chesterman 2x3, Uttech (2B), Yaroch (2B).
Cambridge 9, Argyle 2
CAMBRIDGE — Owen Bernhardt drove in three runs as the Blue Jays earned a nonconference win over visiting Argyle Friday in Cambridge.
Bernhardt finished the game 2-for-3, batting in three runs while scoring once. Carter Brown went 3-for-4 — recording a triple — while scoring twice out of the leadoff spot. Thomas Hoffmann batted in two runs off two hits for Cambridge. Jared Marty finished with two hits to go along with a pair of runs and hits.
Hoffmann pitched six innings for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs, while striking out a game-high nine batters.
CAMBRIDGE 9, ARGYLE 2
Argyle 000 020 0 — 2 7 1
Cambridge 005 103 X — 9 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Hoffmann 6-7-2-0-9.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Marty 2x2, Hoffmann 2x4 (2B), Bernhardt 2x3 (2B).
