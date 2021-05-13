WALWORTH — Isiah Hoffman drove in four runs, while Eli Hoffman homered during the Jefferson baseball team’s 16-4 Rock Valley victory over host Big Foot on Thursday.
Isiah Hoffman finished the game 3-for-4, scoring twice. Eli Hoffman connected on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning and also pitched three innings, allowing no hits while striking out six batters.
Hayen Miller collected three hits out of the leadoff spot and also scored twice. Luis Serrano scored three times and also recorded three hits.
Tyler Butina finished with two hits and two runs to go along with an RBI.
Jefferson (10-0, 8-0) led 8-3 before scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.
JEFFERSON 16, BIG FOOT 4
Jefferson 210 131 8 — 16 18 3
Big Foot 012 000 1 — 4 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: E. Hoffman 3-0-0-0-6; BF: Phillips 5-10-7-1-2.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x4, Serrano 3x5 (2B), Butina 2x3 (2B), I. Hoffman 3x4 (2x2B), Pinnow 2x3 (2B), E. Hoffman HR, Behm 2B; BF: Hibl 2x4, Schmitz 2x4, Camren 2x3, Gosse 2x3 (2B).
McFarland 12, Whitewater 2
McFARLAND — The Whippets scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but were unable to hang on to their advantage in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Spartans eventually responded with six runs in the bottom of the second and scored runs in every other inning in the shortened five-inning game.
Cadin Tillman drove in Whitewater’s lone RBI.
McFARLAND 12, WHITEWATER 2
Whitewater 200 00X X — 2 3 3
McFarland 061 32X X — 12 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Marinaro 3.1-5-5-4-0; MF: Amrhein 5-3-1-1-1.
Leading hitters — WW: Fera, MF: Gillen 3x4, Rettkowski 2x3.
Palmyra-Eagle 19, Rio 0
RIO — The Panthers shutout Rio while piling up the runs during a Trailways South game on Thursday.
Christian Eddy and Noah Taylor combined to pitch five innings, allowing just one hit each. Eddy tossed 3 2/3 innings of work, striking out six batters.
Brady Isaacsen drove in a game-high three runs off two hits and also scored three times. Casey Webber finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and runs. Ryan Carpenter scored three times and collected two hits in the win. Tyler Peardon batted in two runs off two hits and touched home plate twice.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 19, RIO 0
Palmyra-Eagle 062 110X X — 19 13 1
Rio 000 00X X — 0 2 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Eddy 3.2-1-0-0-6; R: Smith 3-6-4-3-1.
Leading hitters — PE: Webber 3x4 (2B), Carpenter 2x3, Isaacsen 2x3 (2B), Peardon 2x3 (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.