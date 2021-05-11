JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team moved to 9-0 overall on the season with a 10-0 Rock Valley Conference win over Big Foot Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Tyler Butina pitched a complete-game, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters.
Eli Hoffman led the offense with a game-high three RBIs. Haygen Miller drove in two runs off two hits in the leadoff spot for the Eagles, while Luis Serrano collected a pair of RBIs and one hit.
Hoffman and Miller both ended with the triples.
JEFFERSON 10, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 000 X — 0 1 1
Jefferson 041 104 X — 10 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: Camren 5-6-8-3-3; J: Butina 6-1-0-4-8.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x3 (3B), Butina 2x4 (2B), Serrano 2B, Hoffman 3B.
Edgewood 9, Fort Atkinson 3
After a walk-off win on Monday over Fort, Madison Edgewood defeated the Blackhawks for the second straight day on Tuesday with a six-run Badger South victory at Jones Park.
Dane Brost and Ryan Schoenherr both collected two hits in the defeat for Fort Atkinson. Sheldon Burnett pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits while giving up one earned run. He also struck out three batters.
All three of the Blackhawks’ runs game in the fifth inning.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 9, FORT ATKINSON 3
Edgewood 031 300 2 — 9 11 0
Fort Atkinson 000 030 0 — 3 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ME: Hackworthy 5-7-3-2-4; FA: Burnet 3.1-4-1-0-3.
Leading hitters — ME: Newton 2x4 (2x2B), Koch 2x4 (2B), Bishop 2x3, Budezinski 2B. FA: Brost 2B.
McFarland 7, Whitewater 3
WHITEWATER — A four-run sixth separated the Spartans from the Whippets in a Rock Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
Marcus DePorter and Jacob Raglin both finished with one hit and an RBI in the loss for Whitewater.
Jake Hintz pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Whippets, allowing one hit and no runs.
McFARLAND 7, WHITEWATER 3
McFarland 210 004 0 — 7 7 1
Whitewater 011 010 0 — 3 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Nickels 5.1-6-2-4-3.
Leading hitters — WW: Raglin 2B.
Lakeside Lutheran 15, Lake Mills 5
LAKE MILLS — An 11-run second was too much for the L-Cats to catch up to in a Capitol North game Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lake Mills only scored in one inning, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth.
Lakeside’s Ian Olszewski and Nathan Chesterman combined to pitch five innings, allowing just two hits. Olszewski tossed four innings of action, striking out six.
Gabe Uttech and Chesterman — who homered in the victory — both drove in three runs for the Warriors. Tyler Marty finished 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice.
Sam Giombetti led the Lake Mills offense with a pair of RBIs to go along with one run and hit.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 000 05X X — 5 2 3
Lakeside Lutheran 0112 02X X — 15 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Wiberg 2.1-4-2-3-2; LL: Olszewski 4-1-4-4-6.
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 2x4, Uttech 2x4 (2B), Marty 3x3 (2x2B), Schneider 2x3.
Cambridge 6, New Glarus 5
CAMBRIDGE — A two-out single helped walk off the Blue Jays during a Capitol South game against visiting New Glarus on Tuesday.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Thomas Hoffmann drove in Carter Brown on a 1-0 count to break a 5-5 tie. Hoffmann finished the game 3-for-4. Owen Bernhardt also went 3-for-4, collecting three RBIs in the victory.
Tucker Tesdal pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while striking out 11 batters.
CAMBRIDGE 6, NEW GLARUS 5
New Glarus 000 200 30 — 5 9 0
Cambridge 201 011 01 — 6 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — NG: Mendleski 4.2-7-3-1-4; C: Tesdal 5.2-6-2-0-11.
Leading hitters — NG: Dreyfus 4x4 (3B, 2x2B), Mendleski 2x4 (2B), C: Hoffmann 3x4, Bernhardt 3x4 (2B).
Pecatonica 13, Johnson Creek 5
BLANCHARDVILLE — A 12-run sixth helped the host Vikings blow away from the Bluejays in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek led 5-1 before Pecatonica plated 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Taylor Joseph finished with two RBIs out of the leadoff spot, also scoring once for Creek.
Bow Hartwig pitched five innings, only allowing three hits and one earned run. Hartwig also finished with 10 strikeouts and two hits at the plate.
PECATONICA 13, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Johnson Creek 001 112 0 — 5 6 3
Pecatonica 010 0012 X — 13 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Hartwig 5-3-1-3-10; P: Doescher 5.2-5-4-2-7.
Leading hitters — JC: Joseph 2B, Hartwig 2x3, P: Brunker 3x5, Knutson 2x3 (2x2B), Johnsrud 2B.
