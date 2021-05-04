BRODHEAD — The Eagle offense scored 16 runs as the Jefferson baseball team earned an easy 16-1 Rock Valley Conference win over host Brodhead on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored a combined nine runs in the first two innings and then added seven combined in the fourth and fifth. Haygen Miller scored three times out of leadoff spot and collected two hits. Eli Hoffman, Andrew Gleisner, Aiden Devine and Tyler Danielson all recorded two RBIs for Jefferson.
Luis Serrano scored twice and picked up two hits, including a home run.
Tyler Butina pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit.
JEFFERSON 16, BRODHEAD 1
Jefferson 450 34X X — 16 9 2
Brodhead 000 10X X — 1 2 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 3.2-1-1-3-10; B: Malkow 3-6-9-6-5.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x3, Serrano 2x4 (HR), Hoffman 2B, Pinnow 2B; B: Malkow 2B.
Fort Atkinson 4, Monroe 3
The Blackhawks held on against the Cheesemakers to earn a one-run Badger South victory Tuesday at Jones Park.
Fort Atkinson led 4-1 heading into the sixth inning, but Monroe plated two runs to cut the lead to one. The Blackhawks were able to hold the Cheesemakers scoreless in the top of the final inning to earn the victory.
Ethan Heagney pitched five innings for Fort, surrendering one earned run while striking out seven batters. Alex Partoll batted in a pair of runs in the victory.
FORT ATKINSON 4, MONROE 3
Monroe 001 002 0 — 3 7 1
Fort Atkinson 110 200 X — 4 6 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Brukwicki 6-6-3-4-7; FA: Heagney 5-5-1-3-7.
Leading hitters — M: Briggs 2x3, Matley 2x4; FA: Heagney 2B, Aarstad 2B.
Evansville 8, Whitewater 0
EVANSVILLE — The Blue Devils found their offensive stride in the middle of a Rock Valley Conference game against Whitewater Tuesday at Evansville High School.
Tied 0-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, Evansville scored five runs in the bottom of the inning and added three more in the fourth.
Marc Jones and Cadin Tillman collected the Whippets’ (0-4, 0-4 RVC) lone hits of the game.
EVANSVILLE 8, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Evansville 005 300 X — 8 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Marinaro 2.1-4-5-2-2.
Leading hitters — W: Jones 2B.
Columbus 12, Lakeside Lutheran 0
COLUMBUS — The Warriors were nearly no-hit in a Capitol North loss against the Cardinals Tuesday in Columbus.
Gabe Uttech collected Lakeside’s lone hit of the night.
Columbus scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings.
COLUMBUS 12, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 000 00X X — 0 1 3
Columbus 006 6XX X — 12 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Olszewski 2.1-6-6-2-0; C: Kirchberg 5-1-0-3-11.
Leading hitters — C: Uttech 2x4, Kirchberg 2x3 (2B), Link 2x3 (2B).
Marshall 3, Cambridge 0
MARSHALL — The Blue Jays were unable to overcome a three-run first from the Cardinals during a Capitol South game Tuesday in Marshall.
After giving up three runs in the first inning, Jared Marty settled in at the mound for Cambridge, finishing with 10 strikeouts to go along with four surrendered hits.
Carter Brown picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays. Thomas Hoffmann had Cambridge’s lone extra base hit of the day, recording a double.
MARSHALL 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 7 4
Marshall 300 000 X — 3 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 6-4-3-3-10.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 2x4, Hoffmann 2B.
Palmyra 11, Horicon 0
PALMYRA — Casey Webber tossed a no-hitter in a shortened nonconference game for the Panthers Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Webber pitched fining innings, striking out nine while allowing no hits or walks.
Riley Harris led the Palmyra-Eagle offense with three RBIs off one hit. Ryan Carpenter, Tony Jrolf and Christian Eddy all scored twice in the victory.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, HORICON 0
Horicon 000 00X X — 0 0 0
Palmyra-Eagle 025 4XX X — 11 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — H: Janiszewski 2.2-5-4-4-4; PE: Webber 5-0-0-0-9.
Leading hitters — PE: Carpenter 2B, Webber 2B.
Deerfield 3, Johnson Creek 1
DEERFIELD — Bow Hartwig hit his first home run of the season and pitched well off the mound, but it was not enough to earn a Trailways South victory Tuesday at Deerfield High School.
Hartwig hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, the same inning Deerfield collected all three of its runs.
Hartwig pitched five innings on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine batters.
DEERFIELD 3, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Johnson Creek 000 100 0 — 1 2 2
Deerfield 000 300 X — 3 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Hartwig 5-8-0-1-9; D: Mathwig 7-2-1-1-7.
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig HR, Walling 2B; D: Mathwig 2x4 (2B), Lees 2x3 (2B), McDonagh 2x4.
