JEFFERSON — The Eagles scored 10 runs in the first three innings as the Jefferson baseball team cruised to a 11-1 Rock Valley Conference win over McFarland Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Haygen Miller — who scored Jefferson’s first run of the season — finished the game with three hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs. Eli Hoffman ended with three hits and two RBIs, while Aiden Devine collected a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the win.
Tyler Butina, Aaron Heine and Devine all hit triples in the Eagle victory.
Isiah Hoffman picked up the win on the mound, pitching three innings — striking out two while allowing just two hits. Tyler Danielson pitched the final two innings, surrendering no earned runs.
Jefferson racked up 14 hits in the victory.
JEFFERSON 11, McFARLAND 1
McFarland 0 0 0 0 1 x — 1 3 0
Jefferson 3 3 4 0 1 x — 11 14 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MF: Amrhein (L) 2-7-4-1-1; J: I. Hoffman (W) 3-2-0-3-2.
Leading hitters — MF: Wood 2B; J: Miller 3x3, Butina 3B, I. Hoffman 2x4, E. Hoffman 3x4, Heine 3B, Devine 2x2 (3B).
Monona 5, Fort Atkinson 3
COTTAGE GROVE — Monona Grove plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn a Badger South victory over visiting Fort Atkinson Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead after the top of the third, but the Silver Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Fort Atkinson tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.
Ethan Heagney finished with a home run to lead the Blackhawk offense. Heagney also pitched 4.2 innings on the mound, striking out eight batters on 91 pitches. James Vander Mause came in to pitch 1.1 innings, striking out two and allowing no hits.
Nolan Jensen and Kroix Kucken both drove in runs for Fort Atkinson.
MONONA GROVE 5, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort Atkinson 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 4 4
Monona Grove 0 0 3 0 2 0 x — 5 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Heagney (L) 4.2-7-3-1-8; MG: Echols (W) 3-2-1-1-4.
Leading hitters — FA: Heagney HR; MG: Matuszak 2x3 (2B), Echols 2B, Klonsinski 2B, Wendricks 2B, Lee 2B.
Beloit Turner 11, Whitewater 1
WHITEWATER — A seven-run third propelled the Trojans to a 10-run Rock Valley Conference win over the host Whippets Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
Mason DePorter knocked in the lone run for Whitewater in the bottom of the third inning.
BELOIT TURNER 11, WHITEWATER 1
Beloit Turner 0 0 7 1 0 1 2
Whitewater 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Columbus 12, Lake Mills 1
COLUMBUS — Left-hander Christian Oppor threw five no-hit innings, striking out 11, in a season-opening Capitol North victory over the Lake Mills baseball team on Tuesday.
Trace Kirchberg had an RBI triple as the Cardinals built a five-run lead after three frames. Christian Oppor’s three-run home run to center field in the fifth enacted the 10-run rule.
L-Cats starter Brandon Wiberg went two innings, giving up five hits and four earned.
Oppor surrendered an unearned run on a passed ball in the fourth while walking two hitters.
COLUMBUS 12, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 10 — 1 0 3
Columbus 113 34 — 12 11 0
Leading hitters: C: Kirchberg 2x3 (3B, 3R, 2BI), Oppor (HR, 3BI), Link 2x3 (2R), Uttech 2x3 (2R), Mobry (3BI).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (L; 2-5-5-4-1-1), Lee (1-1-2-2-4-1), Eveland (1.2-5-5-5-1-2), Lund (0-0-0-0-0-0); C: Oppor (W; 5-0-1-0-2-11).
Lakeside Lutheran 11, Luther Prep 4
LAKE MILLS — Senior Ian Olszewski struck out nine over five-plus innings and Lakeside Lutheran used a six-run third inning to help defeat visiting Luther Prep in a season-opening Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Olszewski worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned while walking four. Ben Krueger got the game’s final five outs, allowing no baserunners.
At the dish, Nathan Chesterman had two hits in three plate appearances, including a triple. Both Tyler Marty’s hits were doubles.
Nate Yaroch had a two-run double in the third and Brock Schneider also doubled.
Luther Prep’s Parker Winghart had two hits, including a triple, and Jackson Heiman hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Phoenix starter Elijah Shevey did not not record an out, giving up three earned and three hits while walking two.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11, LUTHER PREP 4
Luther Prep 000 202 0 — 4 4 1
Lakeside Lutheran 406 001 x — 11 8 2
Leading hitters: LP: Winghart 2x3 (3B), Heiman (HR). LL: Chesterman 2x3 (3B), Marty 2x3 (2 2B), Yaroch 2B, Schneider 2B.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (L; 0-3-4-3-0-2), Paxton (2.2-2-6-6-2-3), Meyer (3.1-3-1-1-3-1); LL: Olszewski (W; 5.1-4-4-3-9-4), Krueger (1.2-0-0-0-1-0).
Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Bow Hartwig tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Bluejays to a Trailways South victory over visiting Parkview Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek scored a run in the second before combining for 11 scores in the third and fourth innings.
At the plate, Hartwig collected three hits and a pair of RBIs. He struck out 10 batters on the mound.
Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 0
Parkview 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3
Johnson Creek 0 1 4 7 x — 12 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Brown (L) 3-6-3-4-0; JC: Hartwig (W) 5-1-0-1-10.
Leading hitters — P: Sver 1B; JC: Hartwig 3x4 (2B), Walling 2x4 (2Bx2). Toebe 2x3 (2B).
