JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team fell to Burlington, 6-2, but bounced back with a 9-2 win over Appleton North during a triangular Saturday at Fischer Field.
In game one, a four-run fifth separated Burlington from Jefferson. Leadoff hitter Haygen Miller and cleanup hitter Isiah Hoffman both finished with two hits in the loss.
Eli Hoffman pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and four runs. He also struck out three batters.
In game two, the Eagles (17-5) got out to a 4-1 lead after the first inning. Miller scored three times and once again collected a pair of hits. Aaron Heine drove in a game-high three runs off two hits and also scored twice.
Tyler Butina pitched 3 2/3 innings, surrendering just one hit and no runs. Butina also struck out four batters.
Game 1
BURLINGTON 6, JEFFERSON 2
Burlington 002 040 0 — 6 71
Jefferson 101 000 0 — 2 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Zuleger 7-5-2-2-7; J: E. Hoffman 4.2-5-4-3-3.
Leading hitters — B: O’Reilly 2x4, J: Miller 2x4, I. Hoffman 2x3.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 9, APPLETON 2
Jefferson 400 122 0 — 9 15 0
Appleton North 101 000 0 — 2 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 3.2-1-0-0-4; AN: Hinkens 5-13-6-1-1.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x4, Serrano 2x3, Butina 2x4 (2x2B), I. Hoffman 2x4, Heine 2x3 (2B), E. Hoffman 2x4, Pinnow 2x4 (2x2B); AN: Hieptas 2x3, Holmes 2x3, Zuck 2B.
Lakeside splits
SPRING GREEN — Lakeside Lutheran beat host River Valley 15-5 in game one of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday and fell 8-5 in game two.
The Warriors (11-7) scored eight times on six hits in third inning of the opener to pull ahead 11-3.
Gabe Uttech earned the decision in relief, tossing 1 2/3 innings while allowing two earned on three hits, striking out two and walking one. Starter Aidan Berg went two frames, giving up three earned on two hits with four walks.
Tyler Marty and Ian Olszewski had run-scoring singles in a three-run first. After the Blackhawks scored three times in the second to tie it, Lakeside sent 12 batters to the dish in the third, breaking the game wide open. Brock Schneider singled to lead off the inning and scored on a wild pitch. Marty, who was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three driven in, had a two-RBI single followed by an Olszewski two-out, two-run double to right that capped the frame.
Olszewski was 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles, and had three RBIs. Nathan Chesterman was 2-for-4 and scored three times while Schneider and Eli Buchta had two base knocks apiece for the Warriors, who had 16 hits in the six-inning game.
River Valley scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of game two on a wild pitch. Ryan Klein’s two-run single later in the inning made it 8-5.
Keegan Lamp took the loss for the Warriors, allowing three earned on one hit with three walks in 1 2/3 relief innings. Buchta started and gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out five and walking five.
Klein earned the decision, working 6 1/3 innings while allowing four earned on seven hits.
Uttech, who had a run-scoring single in the third that made it 3-1 Warriors, and Caleb Koester each had two hits.
Calvin Murray had a run-scoring single in the Lakeside fourth that made it 4-2 before the Blackhawks answered with three runs in the bottom half to take the lead. Marty knotted it at five after stealing third and scoring on an error in the fifth.
Game 1
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, RIVER VALLEY 5 (6)
Lakeside Lutheran 308 013 — 15 16 0
River Valley 031 100 — 5 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Berg (2-2-3-3-1-4), Uttech (W; 1.2-3-2-2-2-1), Chesterman (2.1-0-0-0-2-1); RV: Hying (L; 2-9-9-9-3-2), Schulte (3-4-3-3-4-4), Kjos (1-3-3-3-0-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x4 (2B), Marty 3x5 (2B), Olszewski 4x4 (2 2B), Buchta 2x3, Schneider 2x4, Uttech (2B); RV: White 2x4.
Game 2
RIVER VALLEY 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 210 110 0 — 5 7 3
River Valley 101 303 x — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Buchta (3.2-6-5-1-5-5), Lamp (L; 1.2-1-3-3-1-3), Chesterman (0.2-1-0-0-1-1); RV: Klein (W; 6.1-7-5-4-1-2), Wickman (0.2-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4, Koester 2x3; RV: Milanowski 3x3, Hying 2x4.
Johnson Creek 13, Rio 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Bow Hartwig struck out seven over four innings to earn the decision and added two hits as Johnson Creek earned a share of the Trailways South title with a victory over Rio on Saturday morning at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek (15-7) scored in all four innings in a runaway victory that earned the Bluejays a share of the league title with Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield with matching 7-1 records.
“It was just great to get back out on the field this year,” Johnson Creek assistant baseball coach Tim Wagner said. “To see our kids compete from the beginning of this year, even after starting later and all the things we had to deal with early in the season, we got a full schedule in except for one rainout. It’s good for the kids to get out and play.
“Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield in our league are always the teams near the top. We’re sharing it with both of them. It’s good competitive baseball in the Trailways Conference. I give the kids credit. We lost most of the football season and wrestling and basketball were also affected by COVID, but throughout, our kids competed extremely well all year long.”
Dylan Bredlow drove in three runs for Johnson Creek. Braden Walling, Howie Olszewski and Levi Berres each added two RBIs.
JOHNSON CREEK 13, RIO 0
Rio 000 00 — 0 4 2
Johnson Creek 253 3X — 13 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Lang L, 2-7-10-8-1-2), JC (Hartwig W, 4-4-0-0-7-0, Sullivan 1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — R (Prochnow 2x2), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, RBI), Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Walling 2x3 2B, 2BI, Hartz RBI, Dy. Bredlow 3BI, Olszewski 2B, 2BI, Berres 2BI)
Palmyra-Eagle sweeps
PALMYRA — The Panthers earned a share of the Trailways South title with two wins over Parkview on Saturday.
The Panthers beat the Vikings, 11-2, in the first game and 8-5 in the second contest.
Cameron Joyner drove in a game-high three runs in the game one victory. Noah Taylor collected two hits and also scored twice.
Casey Webber pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and no earned runs. He racked up 12 strikeouts in the win.
In game two, Webber did it at the plate, batting in three runs. Corey Monty and Tyler Peardon both scored twice in the victory.
Ryan Carpenter pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run.
Game 1
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, PARKVIEW 2
Parkview 000 101 0 — 2 2 6
Palmyra-Eagle 013 043 X — 11 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PV: Pulaski 4.1-7-5-5-3; PE: Webber 7-2-0-0-12.
Leading hitters — PE: Joyner 2x5, Webber 2x4 (2B), Taylor 2x3 (2B).
Game 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 8, PARKVIEW 5
Palmyra-Eagle 240 02X X — 8 5 2
Parkview 040 10X X — 5 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Carpenter 3.1-4-1-0-3; PV: Duncan 4-3-6--3-4.
Leading hitters — PE: Carpenter 2B.
Edgerton 7, Whitewater 2
WHITEWATER — Marc Jones collected two hits in the Whippets’ Rock Valley loss to visiting Edgerton on Friday.
Jones finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run. Jacob Heritage hit a triple and drove in the only RBI for Whitewater.
Ian Marinaro pitched 3 1/3, allowing two hits and one earned runs. He also struck out a pair of batters.
EDGERTON 7, WHITEWATER 2
Edgerton 004 002 1 — 7 6 3
Whitewater 001 000 1 — 2 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Marinaro 3-1-2-1-4-2.
Leading hitters — WW: Jones 2x4 (2x2B), Heritage 3B.
Deerfield 21, Lake Mills 9
LAKE MILLS — Cal Fisher was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and hit a home run as Deerfield topped host Lake Mills in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Demons (12-3) led 8-4 after two innings, adding seven runs in the fifth.
Elijah Lee had a two-RBI single as the L-Cats (8-12) scored three times in the first to pull within 4-3. Jackson Drobac led off the Demon second with a triple, scoring one of his four runs on Fisher’s double. Clayton Mathwig, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and five runs, followed with a run-scoring double. Fisher’s one-out solo shot in the sixth made it 16-8.
Lake Mills’ Caden Belling was 2-for-4, scoring twice. Derek Bruce was 2-for-3, including a double, and drove in three runs. David Bruce and Lee also had two hits apiece.
Lee took the loss, allowing eight earned on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief, walking seven. Starter Derek Bruce allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Tommy Lees earned the decision, tossing 4 1/3 innings. Lees allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits, striking out four and walking six.
DEERFIELD 21, LAKE MILLS 9
Deerfield 440 072 4 — 21 14 1
Lake Mills 311 121 0 — 9 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 4.1-10-8-6-4-6), Hahn (2.2-2-1-1-2-4); LM: De. Bruce (3.2-5-7-4-2-2), Lee (L; 1.1-5-8-8-1-7), Henderson (1-2-2-1-0-1), Lund (1-2-4-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x5 (HR, 2B), Drobac 2x5 (3B), Mathwig 3x4 (2 2B), Lemke 2x3 (2B), McDonough 2x5 (2B), Anderson (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Belling 2x4, Lee 2x5.
Palmyra-Eagle 19, Fall River 5
FALL RIVER — Christian Eddy’s home run highlighted the Panthers’ big offensive day as Palmyra-Eagle earned a nonconference win on Friday.
Casey Webber and Eddy tied for a game-high with three RBIs each. Leadoff hitter Tyler Peardon scored four times and drove in two runs and collected two hits in the win.
Noah Taylor pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, while striking out three batters for the Panthers.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 19, FALL RIVER 5
Palmyra-Eagle 390 007 X — 19 10 2
Fall River 002 120 X — 5 5 6
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Taylor 2.2-4-2-1-3; FR: Osterhaus 3.2-0-0-1-3.
Leading hitters — PE: Peardon 2x3 (2B), Dooley 2x3, Carpenter 2B, Eddy HR; FR: Beaudain 2x2, Wodil 2B.
