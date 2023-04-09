RANDOLPH -- Lake Mills' baseball team trounced host Randolph 21-6 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The L-Cats hung nine runs on the board in the first, adding 11 more in the fourth.
Ty Schaefer, Cooper Murphy and Derek Bruce each had two-RBI base knocks in the first. Brody Henderson, who had four RBIs, produced a two-run triple in the fourth. Murphy had three hits, scored four runs and drove in three.
Lake Mills starter Hunter Frohmader earned the decision, striking out seven in three frames while permitting three earned on five hits.
LAKE MILLS 21, RANDOLPH 6 (4)
Lake Mills 910 (11) -- 21 11 1
Randolph 120 3 -- 6 7 6
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 3x5 (2B), Bruce 2x4, Henderson 2x4 (3B), Schaefer 2x2; R: Meyer 2x3, Homan (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Frohmader W; 3-5-3-3-7-2, Henderson 1-2-3-0-1-1; R: Homan L; 0.1-1-4-3-0-2, DeVries 0.1-3-5-2-1-2, Prieve 1.1-1-1-0-1-2, Rataczak 1-0-0-0-1-1; B. Meyer 0.2-3-6-2-0-1, D. Meyer 0.1-3-5-1-0-3.
BLUEJAYS SWEEP MARSHMEN
JOHNSON CREEK - Dylan Bredlow and Dugg Hartwig earned decisions as Johnson Creek's baseball team swept Horicon 4-3 and 9-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.
Bredlow earned the decision in the first game, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Aiden Smith pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.
Ian Heald had two hits and two RBIs for the Bluejays. Hartwig and Dom Raabe each drove in a run.
Hartwig worked four innings in the second game, allowing one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout and three walks. Smith threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph hit two doubles and scored twice for the Bluejays. Heald had two RBIs for the second straight game. Silas Hartz, Smith and Luke Hartz each drove in a run.
Johnson Creek (4-0 overall and in conference) hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 4, HORICON 3
Horicon 100 002 0 - 3 2 1
Johnson Creek 002 200 X - 4 3 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Andersen
S: Smith
Leading hitters - H (Streiff 2B), JC (Heald 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - H (Andersen 5-2-4-4-6-2, Muche 1-1-0-0-1-1), JC (Bredlow 6-2-3-1-6-4, Smith 1-0-0-0-0-0)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 9, HORICON 1
Johnson Creek 300 150 0 - 9 7 2
Horicon 010 000 0 - 1 7 3
WP: Hartwig
LP: Heine
Leading hitters - JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B (2), Smith 2B), H (Streiff 3x3)
Pitching - JC (Hartwig 4-4-1-0-1-3, Smith 3-3-0-0-2-1), H (Heine 4.2-5-6-3-5-4, Breggren 2.1-2-3-3-2-1)
PANTHERS SWEEP PIRATES
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team swept Fall River in a doubleheader on Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Panthers' Noah Taylor pitched six innings in a 5-0 win in the first game. Taylor, a junior, allowed just three hits and recorded 11 strikeouts.
Leading the charge on offense for the Panthers (3-2) was sophomore Devin Patrick, who was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a pair of runs.
In the second game, junior Sam Millis went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a Panthers’ 18-3 win. Millis hit an RBI single in the first, a two-run single in the second, an RBI bunt single in the third and an RBI single in the fourth. Millis also pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts to pick up the win.
Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Patrick and junior Hunter Pagel also crossed the plate three times.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 5, FALL RIVER 0
FR 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
PE 104 000 x — 5 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (W; 6-3-0-0-11-0), Millis (1-0-0-0-2-0); FR: Ramczyk (L; 3-4-5-3-7-2), Veith (3-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 2x3 (2B), Dooley 2B, Ireland 1x2; FR: Rauls 2x3, Schultz 1x3.
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, FALL RIVER 3 (5)
PE 244 53 — 18 15 1
FR 030 00 — 3 3 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Moss (1.1-0-3-3-3-4), Millis (W; 3.2-3-0-0-4-3); FR: Stai (L; 1.2-4-6-6-3-6), Kirchberg (1.1-3-7-2-2-3), Beauduin (0.2-3-1-1-0-0), Veith (1.1-5-4-4-2-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Millis 4x4, Taylor 3x5 (2B, 3B), Patrick 3x3, Dooley 2x4 (2B); FR: Rauls 1x2, Rals 1x2, Schultz 1x3.
