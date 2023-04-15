Baseball roundup
WISCONSIN DELLS -- Braxton Riha drove in three runs and Cal Ihlenfeldt struck out eight in a three-hit shutout to propel Kewaunee past Lake Mills 6-0 in nonconference baseball at Woodside Sports Complex on Friday.

Riha dug in with two away in the third, breaking a scoreless tie with a three-run double on a ground ball to center.

