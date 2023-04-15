WISCONSIN DELLS -- Braxton Riha drove in three runs and Cal Ihlenfeldt struck out eight in a three-hit shutout to propel Kewaunee past Lake Mills 6-0 in nonconference baseball at Woodside Sports Complex on Friday.
Riha dug in with two away in the third, breaking a scoreless tie with a three-run double on a ground ball to center.
In the sixth, the L-Cats (3-3) used three straight singles to end Ihlenfeldt's no-hit bid and load the bases with no down. Ihlenfeldt went on to record three consecutive fly outs to end the threat.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland allowed three earned on four hits in three frames, fanning seven, in the loss. Reliever Caden Belling struck out six in four innings, permitting three runs (one earned) on three hits.
KEWAUNEE 6, LAKE MILLS 0
Kewaunee 003 000 3 -- 6 7 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 -- 0 3 4
Leading hitters -- K: Kohnle 2x4 (2B, 3B), Carlson 2x3, Schaller (2B), Riha (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- K: Ihlenfeldt W; 7-3-0-0-8-2; LM: Eveland L; 3-4-3-3-7-2; Belling 4-3-3-1-6-0.
UNION GROVE 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
UNION GROVE -- Landon Dessart doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead host Union Grove past Lakeside Lutheran 8-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Bobby Barrera and Brady Clark combined to pitch a five-hitter with eight strikeouts, no walks to keep the Warriors (3-1) in check.
Barrera singled home a pair in the first and Dessart drove in two with a line-shot double in the second.
"Union Grove jumped ahead early 5-0 after two innings," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "We settled in after that and played a decent last four or five innings. Pitchers Thomas Dwyer and Matthew Krueger did an excellent job in relief duty.
"We couldn't muster anything offensively. Union Grove's pitchers did a nice job of attacking us and we struggled to get anything consistent going."
UNION GROVE 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 -- 0 5 1
Union Grove 320 102 x -- 8 10 1
Leading hitters -- LL: Meis 2x3; UG: Hinds 2x3, Dessart 2x4 (2 2B), Bloxdorf 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: Berg L; 1-3-3-3-2-2, Meis 1-3-2-2-0-0, Dwyer 3-3-1-1-2-0, Chopp 0.0-0-2-2-2-0, Krueger 1-1-0-0-0-2; UG: Barrera W; 2-1-0-0-0-4, Clark 5-4-0-0-0-4.
EAST TROY 10, WHITEWATER 7
WHITEWATER -- Seth Lingford delivered the go-ahead hit -- a two-run double in the seventh -- and East Troy held off host Whitewater 10-7 in Rock Valley baseball on Friday.
Whitewater's Keenan Sheffield hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth. In the Whippets' sixth, Eddie Rohloff doubled in a run, Connor Friend doubled in a pair and Matthew Carollo walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-all after a four-run rally
After a pair of walks, Lingford doubled to center to give East Troy a 9-7 edge. Ryan Meehan added an insurance run with a single.
Sheffield had three hits and Carson Petitt doubled twice for the Whippets (0-7).
EAST TROY 10, WHITEWATER 7
East Troy 322 000 3 -- 10 8 3
Whitewater 000 124 0 -- 7 9 4
Leading hitters -- ET: Weed 2x3, Lingford 2x5 (2B), Bayley (3B) WW: Sheffield 3x4 (HR), Petitt 2x3 (2 2B), Rohloff (2B), Friend (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- ET: Bruce 3-2-0-0-0-3, Bayley 2-3-3-2-0-0, Atkinson 0.2-4-4-4-1-1, Meehan W; 1.1-0-0-0-2-2; WW: Jacob 1.1-1-5-4-3-0, Sagero L; 5-6-6-6-6-0, Sheffield 0.2-1-0-0-1-1.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
EVANSVILLE -- Winning pitcher Max Kurth had two hits, including a double, for Evansville in a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting Whitewater in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Blue Devils distanced themselves with four runs in the fourth, adding seven more in the fifth.
Kurth pitched all five innings, allowing two earned on four hits with four walks, to pick up the decision.
Tanner Zastoupil drove in three runs for Evansville.
Whitewater (0-6) pitchers combined to walk 10 hitters.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
Whitewater 100 01 -- 2 4 3
Evansville 100 47 -- 12 8 1
Leading hitters -- WW: Hicks (2B); E: Kurth 2x3 (2B), Keller (3B), Nelson (3B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WW: Petitt L; 3.2-5-5-1-4-3, Carollo 1-3-7-7-6-0; E: Kurth W; 5-4-2-2-4-9
