COLUMBUS -- Left-hander Wyatt Werner's infield single in the seventh scored Brody Henderson for the go-ahead run and Lake Mills' baseball team swept Columbus by earning a 5-4 victory at Fireman's Park on Thursday.
Henderson drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on an errant pick off throw, reached third on a wild pitch before crossing home on Werner's hit to the right side of the infield.
"Wyatt's a guy who it's tough to throw a marble by him," Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. "Having a guy like that up when all you need is a grounder on the opposite side to get the runner home is big."
Lake Mills reliever Payton Klettke, who earned the decision, kept everyone on their toes in the seventh, issuing a one-out walk, followed by a three-pitch punch out of Riley Kaminski, a two-out hit batsmen and single to load the bases. Klettke got a ground out to third base to end it.
Caden Belling started for Lake Mills (5-5, 2-0 in conference) and gave up two earned on four hits, fanning four while walking six and throwing 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Kettle permitted two earned on three hits in two frames.
"Our pitchers did a good job controlling the damage a little," Hosey said. "Caden a couple times mixed in a walk and came back with a strikeout. We wanted them to take care of business each inning and not let things snowball with batters.
"Columbus did a great job in their approaches of making our guys work. Overall, we wanted to let our guys make plays behind them. Blaise Buechel had four to five plays out in right field, sometimes running through puddles, where he made plays."
Henderson lined a double to center in the first, scoring Belling. Ty Schaefer then drove in a run on a ground out and Werner single to right to make it 3-0.
Axell Allain tripled home a run in the Columbus third to make it 3-2.
Belling added a two-out RBI single in the fourth.
The Cardinals (6-2, 0-2), who dropped the opener 2-0 on Tuesday, stranded 11 runners and had a guy called out at the plate, tied it in the sixth on AJ Uttech's two-run single.
Werner and Buechel, the L-Cats' sixth and seventh hitters, respectively, had two hits apiece.
"For us this week, it was about our guys having trust in everyone around them," Hosey said. "In practice on Monday, we said 'we have the right guys around us' and we made a point to instill confidence in each other and keep our energy up. The bench kept guys riled up. On top of that, not flinching or looking back to a past mistake was important.
"I put on top of our board the words: team, teammate, self. We talked about reflecting on what each player could do to make the team better. We all knew what we had, we just needed to get over the hump and we did that this week to snap our three-game skid.
"Hunter Frohmader, who usually plays first base, made some big plays at third base. He caught a ball on a dead sprint against the fence to get out of an inning. Plays like that show that our team is prepared for different situations."
LAKE MILLS 5, COLUMBUS 4
Lake Mills 300 100 1 -- 5 8 0
Columbus 101 002 0 -- 4 7 1
Leading hitters -- LM: Werner 2x4, Buechel 2x3, Henderson (2B); C: Uttech 2x2, Allain 2x2 (3B), Cowell 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Belling 5-4-2-2-4-6, Klettke W; 2-3-2-2-2-1; C: Sullivan 4-6-4-4-4-2, No. 9 L; 3-2-1-1-5-4.
PANTHERS SWEEP H/D
HUSTISFORD — Palmyra-Eagle swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 4-0 and 11-1 in a Trailways South baseball doubleheader on Friday.
Duncan Ireland’s grand slam in the top of the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie in the first game. Devin Patrick worked all seven innings for Palmyra-Eagle (7-2, 6-2 in conference) and earned the decision, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Casey Grudzinski took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-5, 2-4), allowing four earned runs on four hits with strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Grudzinski also had two of his team’s three hits.
Patrick led the way at the plate for the Panthers in the second game with four RBIs. Sean Dooley and Noah Taylor each had two hits. Taylor worked all five innings to earn the decision, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking none.
Andy Maas took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Game 1
PALMYRA-EAGLE 4, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 000 4 — 4 4 2
Husty/Dodge 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Leading hitters — PE (Patrick 2B, Ireland HR), HD (Grudzinski 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (Patrick 7-3-0-0-9-0), HD (Grudzinski 7-4-4-4-8-1)
Game 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Hustisford/Dodgeland 000 10 — 1 3 0
Palmyra-Eagle 301 07 — 11 9 2
Leading hitters — HD (Wagner 2B), PE (Dooley 2x2, Taylor 2x, Patrick 2B, Millis 2B, Ireland 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas L 1-2-3-3-1-2, Peplinski 1.1-1-1-1-1, Davis 1.2-0-0-0-1-0, Cotter 0.1-5-6-6-1-0, Ottery 0.0-0-1-1-0-3, Schreiber 0.0-1-0-0-0-0)
BLUEJAYS SWEEP RIO
JOHNSON CREEK — With 30 hits on the day, Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Rio 19-1 and 25-1 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday at Wuestenberg Field.
In the first game, Johnson Creek pounded out 15 hits including seven for extra bases. Silas Hartz had three hits and five RBIs. Winning pitcher Dylan Bredlow struck out 11 and gave up just one hit over four innings.
In the second game, Aiden Smith went the distance to earn the decision, allowing one run on one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks. The Bluejays (7-2, 6-2 in conference) teed off once again with 15 hits. Ian Heald, Bredlow and Dugg Hartwig each drove in three runs.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 19, RIO 1
Rio 000 01 — 1 1 4
Johnson Creek 377 2X — 19 15 0
Leading hitters — R (Grudzinski 2B), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, Herman 2B, Bredlow 3x5, 2B, S. Hartz 3x4, 2B, 3B, L. Hartz 3x3, Hartwig 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Parker L 2.2-13-16-13-2-6, Carson 1.1-2-3-3-2-2), JC (Bredlow W 4-1-0-0-11-0, Herman 1-0-1-1-1-2)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 25, RIO 1
Rio 100 00 — 1 2 5
Johnson Creek (10)72 6X — 25 15 0
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, Heald 2x4, S. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B, Smith 2x3)
Pitching — R (Lucas L 1.1-10-12-9-2-5, Kaden 2.2-5-13-7-3-5), JC (Smith 5-2-1-1-7-0)
BELLEVILLE 7, CAMBRIDGE 6
BELLEVILLE -- After Cambridge scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead, Belleville rallied with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Blue Jays 7-6 on Friday at Belleville High School.
Belleville’s Brett Olsen hit a two-run double in the fifth to bring the Wildcats (1-5 overall, 1-1 conference) within a run. In the sixth, Kaden DeSmet tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI single and then came around to score later in the inning.
Cambridge (3-2, 1-1) junior Marco Damiani hit a two-run double in the fifth, scoring freshman Jett Horton and senior Benny Blanchar. Damiani, along with junior Owen Bernhardt, scored in the inning on a two-run double from sophomore Kiefer Parish.
Parish also hit an RBI triple in the fifth, scoring Damiani. Sophomore Clayton Stenjem scored in the first on an RBI groundout from Bernhardt. Stenjem started and pitched three innings, allowing two earned on four hits.
BELLEVILLE 7, CAMBRIDGE 6
CAM 100 140 0 — 6 8 2
BEL 002 122 0 — 7 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Stenjem (3-4-3-2-1-4), C. Lund (L; 2.2-4-4-4-2-1), Horton (0.1-0-0-0-1-0); B: DeSmet (5-8-6-5-2-3), Frydenlund (W; 2-0-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 2B, 3B, C. Lund 1x3, Damiani 2B; B: Frydenlund 2x3 (2B), Keyes 2x4, Olsen 2B.
EAST TROY 16, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
EAST TROY -- The Whippets took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Trojans responded immediately and then poured on the runs in a Rock Valley Conference rout Friday.
Carson Petitt singled in the first, the first of his two hits on the day for Whitewater (0-9, 0-9), and his courtesy runner came around to score on an East Troy error, but it was all Trojans (5-5, 4-3) from there. They scored five in the second, three in the third and six more in the fourth to trigger the WIAA's run rule.
Four East Troy players had multiple RBI, and the Trojans' leadoff hitter, shortstop Alex Bruce, scored four runs.
EAST TROY 16, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
Whitewater 101 00 — 2 4 4
East Troy 253 6X — 16 8 2
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x3, Bruce (ET) 2x2, Weed (ET) 2x3, Atkinson (ET) 2x3. 2B—Atkinson (ET) 2, Weed (ET), Bruce (ET). 3B—Lingford (ET).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Jacob (L, 3-6-11-8-6-2), Sagero (1-2-5-3-3-1). ET: Lingford (W, 4-4-2-1-3-7), Feyen (1-0-0-0-0-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.