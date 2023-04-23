Baseball
COLUMBUS -- Left-hander Wyatt Werner's infield single in the seventh scored Brody Henderson for the go-ahead run and Lake Mills' baseball team swept Columbus by earning a 5-4 victory at Fireman's Park on Thursday.

Henderson drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on an errant pick off throw, reached third on a wild pitch before crossing home on Werner's hit to the right side of the infield.

