WATERLOO — The Lakeside Lutheran baseball team made the most of five hits in a 5-2 nonconference win over Waterloo on Monday at Fireman’s Park.
Ben Schneider gave Lakeside a 2-0 lead with a two-run single through the left side in the top of the first inning. Tyler Marty hit a leadoff triple to center and scored on Gabe Uttech’s RBI groundout to make it 3-0 in the third.
Waterloo (4-6) answered on a solo shot by Cooper Setz to right in the bottom of the third. Lakeside (6-4) regained a three-run lead on Caleb Koester’s RBI double to center in the fourth. The Pirates once again responded in the bottom of the frame when Antonio Unzueta singled, advanced to second and scored on Wyatt Peterson’s RBI double to center.
The Warriors closed out the scoring in the top of the fifth when Gabe Uttech reached on an error, advanced to second on a walk by Nate Chesterman, stole third and scored on a double steal.
Ben Krueger earned the win for Lakeside, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk over four innings. Ian Olszewski and Eli Buchta finished up in relief.
Unzueta took the loss for Waterloo, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
LAKESIDE 5, WATERLOO 2
Lakeside 201 110 0 — 5 5 0
Waterloo 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-e-er-so-bb) — LL (Krueger W, 4-4-2-2-0-1, Olszewski 1-1-0-0-1-1, Buchta 2-1-0-0-0-0), W (Unzueta L, 5-5-5-4-3-1, Firari 2-0-0-0-0-1)
Leading hitters — LL (Marty 2x4, 3B, Uttech RBI, Schneider 2BI, Koester 2B, RBI), W (Setz 2x3, HR, RBI, Peterson 2B, RBI)
Cambridge 13, Monticello 2
CAMBRIDGE — The Blue Jays made quick work of Monticello/Albany during a nonconference matchup Monday at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge scored four, four and five runs the first three innings before the game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Thomas Hoffmann drove in three runs off two hits and also scored twice. Owen Bernhardt finished 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring once while batting in a pair of runs. Jace Horton and Tucker Tesdal both collected two hits to go along with with two RBIs.
Carter Lund pitched a complete-game, giving up six hits and two runs. He also struck out six batters in the win.
CAMBRIDGE 13, MONTICELLO 2
Monticello 200 00X X — 2 6 3
Cambridge 445 0XX X — 13 16 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Anderson 4-16-12-2-1; C: Lund 5-6-2-1-6.
Leading hitters — C: Hoffmann 3x3 (3B), Tesdal 2x2 (3B), Bernhardt 3x4 (2B), Horton 2x3.
Prep 10, Johnson Creek 2
WATERTOWN — Jackson Heiman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring twice, and Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three times in Luther Prep’s home win over Johnson Creek on Monday in a nonconference tilt.
The Phoenix (8-3) got five shutout relief innings from Aiden Paxton, who took over after Elijah Shevey allowed two earned on two hits in the first inning. Paxton, who earned the decision, gave up seven hits, striking out two and walking four. Parker Winghart worked a scoreless seventh.
Heiman had the last of four consecutive no-out singles to open the LPS half of the first, driving in Shevey and Marcus Winkel to make it 2-0. Sacrifice flies by Parker Winghart and David Baumann doubled the lead.
The Bluejays (8-5) cut the deficit in half in the second with RBI base knocks by Bow Hartwig, who was 3-for-4 with a double, and leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph. The Phoenix added a pair in the third on run-scoring hits by Baumann and Heiman. Heiman then doubled home Schupmann in the fourth.
Johnson Creek starter Dalton Bredlow took the loss, allowing six earned on 10 hits over four innings. He struck out one and walked one.
LUTHER PREP 10, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 020 000 0 — 2 10 0
Luther Prep 402 130 x — 10 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (L; 4-10-7-6-1-1), Berres (2-5-3-3-1-2); LP: Shevey (1-2-2-2-1-3), Paxton (W; 5-7-0-0-2-4), Winghart (1-1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 3x4 (2B); LP: Heiman 3x4 (2B), Schupmann 3x3 (2B), Winkel 2x4 (2B), Ernest 2x3, Olson (2B), Neyhart (2B).
