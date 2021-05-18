Milton scored 12 runs the first two innings to earn a 14-3 Badger South Conference baseball win over host Fort Atkinson Tuesday at Jones Park.
The Red Hawks scored six times the first inning and added six more in the top of the second.
Ryan Schoenherr drove in one run off one hit for the Blackhawks. Jay Rueth finished with a hit to go along with one run in the loss.
For Milton, Garrett Daskam scored three times and also batted in two runs. Mason Havens batted in a pair of runs off two hits. Luke Hessenauer ended with two runs, two hits and two RBIs. Jack Campion scored twice and picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot
Evan Jackson pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six batters for Milton.
MILTON 14, FORT ATKINSON 3
Milton 661 10X X — 14 12 1
Fort Atkinson 100 20X X — 3 6 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Jackson 4.2-6-3-4-6; FA: Maier 3-3-2-4-4.
Leading hitters — M: Campion 2x4, Hessenauer 2x4 (2B), Havens 2x2, Daskam 2B, Havens 2B, Campbell 2B; FA: Aarstad 2x2, Schoenherr 2B, Rueth 2B.
Big Foot 16, Whitewater 6
WALWORTH — The Whippets could not hold on to a pair of early leads during a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday at Big Foot High School.
Whitewater scored two runs in the first to go up 2-0 and added three more in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead into the fourth inning. Big Foot scored a combined 14 runs from the fourth to the sixth innings to regain control.
Marc Jones and Marcus DePorter both scored two runs in the loss. Mason DePorter finished with a hit and also drove in a run.
BIG FOOT 16, WHITEWATER 6
Whitewater 203 010 X — 6 5 2
Big Foot 011 455 X — 16 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Nickels 4.1-7-5-3-2.
Lakeside Lutheran 20, Rio 1
RIO — Nate Yaroch and Gabe Uttech combined for a one-hitter and the Lakeside offense exploded for 20 runs in a nonconference game Tuesday in Rio.
Yaroch tossed a no-hitter in his four innings of work, allowing no earned runs while striking out eight batters. Uttech came in the last inning to strike out two batters.
The offense was led by Tyler Marty’s 3-for-4 performance at the plate, batting in three runs while scoring four times. Yaroch finished 3-for-4, scoring three times while driving in three runs.
The Warriors scored five runs the first inning and added two more in the second. Lakeside scored another seven in the third and fourth and put on six more in the top of the fifth.
Lakeside outhit Rio, 16-1.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20, RIO 1
Lakeside Lutheran 525 26X X — 20 16 1
Rio 000 10X X — 1 1 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Yaroch 4-0-0-2-8; R: Braatz 2-9-2-0-0.
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4 (3B), Yaroch 3x4, Marty 3x4 (3B), Schneider 2x2, Koester 2x5 (2B), Chesterman 2B.
Palmyra-Eagle 7, Deerfield 5
PALMYRA — The Demons nearly erased a five-run deficit during a Trailways South game Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Panthers led 7-2 heading into the top of the fourth, but the Demons responded with a two-run fifth. Cal Fisher homered in the top of the seventh for Deerfield to make it 7-5.
It proved to be the final run of the day.
Corey Monty got Palmyra-Eagle on the board with a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Monty finished with four RBIs, while Casey Webber added three off one double.
Cameron Joyner went 3-for-4 and scored once out of the leadoff spot.
Fisher finished with two hits, to go along with a pair of runs and an RBI. Fisher also pitched two innings on the mound, giving up one hit while striking out two batters.
Casey Webber worked for 4 2/3 innings on the mound for Palmyra-Eagle, striking out four batters while allowing two earned runs.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield 101 020 1 — 5 6 1
Palmyra-Eagle 040 300 X — 7 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — D: Mathwig 4-5-4-6-5; PE: Webber 4.2-3-2-4-4.
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x3 (HR), Anderson 2x3. PE: Joyner 3x4, Webber 2B, Monty HR.
Johnson Creek 14, Fall River 4
JOHNSON CREEK — A 10-run sixth helped the Bluejays earn a win over visiting Fall River in a nonconference game Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek was tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before they plated 10 runs to end the game via 10-run rule.
Bow Hartwig drove in three runs off two hits and scored twice. Taylor Joseph scored twice and batted in one run off two hits.
Braden Walling pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out eight batters.
JOHNSON CREEK 14, FALL RIVER 4
Fall River 010 003 X — 4 4 4
Johnson Creek 110 0210 X — 14 10 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) —FR: Neuman 5-4-4-2-2; JC: 5.2-4-2-3-8.
Leading hitters — JC: Joseph 2x4, Hartwig 2x4 (2B), Owen 3B, Olszewski 2B.
