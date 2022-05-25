PALMYRA -- Three different pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in a Palmyra-Eagle 18-0 victory over Wayland Academy on Tuesday.
Sophomores Noah Taylor and Sean Dooley, along with freshman Dylan Walsh pitched five innings of shut-out baseball. Taylor struck out eight in three innings, while Dooley struck out three and Walsh punched out two.
At the plate, senior Chance Scheel and freshman Devin Patrick both hit two-run homers. Patrick and Scheel each had a team-leading three RBIs in the win.
Drawing the two-seed for the playoffs, Palmyra-Eagle (14-6) will face Cambria-Friesland (1-19) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, WAYLAND ACADEMY 0
WA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3
PE 6 8 2 2 X — 18 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (W; 3-0-0-0-8-0), Dooley (1-0-0-0-3-1), Walsh (1-0-0-0-2-0); WA: #11 (L; 2-7-14-11-2-8), #8 (2-4-4-2-1-4).
Leading hitters — PE: Scheel HR, 3B, Patrick 2x4 (HR), Ireland 1x2, Skelton 1x2.
WESTFIELD 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
WESTFIELD -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team closed the regular season with an 8-5 road loss to Westfield on Tuesday.
The Warriors (12-11) led 2-0 through three innings before Westfield put up a five-spot in the fourth, adding a single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Lakeside leadoff hitter Nolan Meis went 2-for-3, driving in two. Brock Schneider and Tyler Chopp also had two hits apiece. Meis had an RBI single in the sixth to cut the margin to 6-4. In the seventh, Lakeside had the bases loaded with two away but scored just once as Schneider crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
"A five-run fourth inning was the difference in this one," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Our defense really let us down most of the night, especially in the fourth. Our pitchers allowed just one hit in the inning, but we walked a few and committed three errors behind them. That was disappointing.
"We had some chances offensively for greater production in innings, but couldn't get the job done. Credit Westfield's outfield for making multiple fantastic defensive plays throughout the game."
The fifth-seeded Warriors face fourth-seeded Lake Mills at Campus Field on Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
WESTFIELD 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside 002 011 1 -- 5 7 5
Westfield 000 512 x -- 8 7 4
Leading hitters -- LL: Meis 2x3, Schneider 2x3, Chopp 2x2; W: Berruecos 2x4 (2B), Monfries 2x3, Meinke (2B), Goodwin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Lamp L; 3.2-4-5-0-3-4, Chopp 2.1-3-3-2-4-2; WE: Meinke 2.2-1-2-2-2-1, Barton 1.1-1-0-0-2-1, Monfries 2.2-5-3-2-2-1, Ring 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.
WISCONSIN DELLS 11, CAMBRIDGE 1
CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge baseball team could not contain Wisconsin Dells in the third inning as the Chiefs scored seven runs en route to an 11-1 win on Tuesday.
Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, Cambridge got on the board after freshman Kiefer Parish scored on an error.
Wisconsin Dells scored twice in the third before Cambridge recorded two outs. An RBI single, a two-run triple and another RBI single gave Wisconsin Dells an 11-1 lead.
Freshman Clayton Stenjem pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, giving up an earned run on two hits.
WISCONSIN DELLS 11, CAMBRIDGE 1
Wisconsin Dells 2 2 7 0 0 X X — 11 13 1
Cambridge 0 1 0 0 0 X X — 1 2 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Lund (L; 2.2-11-10-10-1-4), Stenjem (2.1-2-1-1-1-0-2); WD: Michalsky (W; 5-2-1-0-6-2).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 1x1, Marty 1x1; WD: Michalsky 2 2B, 3B, Rockwell 3x4, Getgen 2x3, Nevar 1x3.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 1
DELAVAN -- The Whitewater baseball team lost its regular-season finale 4-1 at Delavan-Darien on Tuesday.
The Comets led 4-0 after three innings and had an 11-6 edge in hits. Logan Wortlock homered for Delavan.
Christian Fera was 2-for-3 for the Whippets.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
Delavan-Dar 121 000 x — 4 11 0
Leading hitters—W: Christian Fera 2x3; DD: Logan Mortlock (HR), Zac Metcalf 2x3 (2B), Neil Janssen (2x4), Conner Wallman (2x3), Nathan Huff (2x3).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Marcos Sagrero (L, 0-2-1-1-0-1), Blake Zajdel (3-6-3-3-4-0), Marc Jones (1-2-0-0-2-0), Wyatt Nickels (2-1-0-0-1-0); DD: Metcalf (W, 7-6-1-1-9-0).
