WAUPUN -- Brock Schneider hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning as Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team edged host Waupun 5-4 in a nonconference game on Friday.
With one away in the seventh, Nolan Meis drew a four-pitch walk. He moved up to second with two away when Tyler Marty was intentionally walked. On an 0-1 count, Schneider lined a shot to right, scoring Meis to make it 5-4.
"We had been searching for that big hit for a while now, and for Brock to step up and come through after they intentionally walked Tyler was great to see," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Winning pitcher Aidan Berg worked a 1-2-3 seventh versus the top of the Waupun order to end it. Berg pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out five while permitting three hits.
"Aidan relieved Jakub Junker in a tough spot and did a terrific job for the remainder of the game," Ziel said. "Aidan pounded the strike zone with a good mix."
In the Lakeside fourth, Marty singled and scored on a balk. Kole Lostetter added a run-scoring double before Jakub Junker delivered a two-run single to right with two away.
"That hit by Junker was a big shot in the arm for us that our offense desperately needed," Ziel said.
Waupun took advantage of four walks in the home half of the fourth en route to scoring four runs, including two on a two-out single by Hunter Kamp, to tie it.
Junker started for Lakeside, allowing four earned on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
"Defensively, we were a bit shaky, committing three errors," Ziel said. "However, our defense stepped up and made plays when we needed to.
"Tyler Marty threw a runner out at home in a big spot in the fifth inning, and shortstop Nolan Meis made a nice play in the hole, finished off with a great scoop by Brock Schneider to lead off the seventh. Those were huge, winning plays that we needed."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, WAUPUN 4
Lakeside 000 400 1 -- 5 10 3
Waupun 000 400 0 -- 4 4 1
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 2x3, Schneider 2x3, Lostetter 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Junker 3.1-1-4-4-1-5, Berg W; 3.2-3-0-0-5-0; W: Krueger 5-8-4-4-7-0, Larsen L; 2-2-1-1-2-3.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKESIDE 2
LAKE MILLS — Jackson Heiman hit a two-run triple during a three-run rally in the fifth inning as Luther Prep’s baseball team completed a Capitol North sweep of rival Lakeside Lutheran with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.
Luther Prep (13-6, 7-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Parker Winghart reached on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schupmann.
Lakeside Lutheran (11-10, 5-5) tied it on Tyler Marty’s solo shot -- his third of the season -- to center in the bottom of the first.
The Phoenix took the lead for good in the fifth. Winghart and Schupmann each hit singles and Heiman drove them in with his triple to center. John Westendorf drove in Heiman with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Warriors rallied in the seventh. Starting pitcher Nolan Meis collected his second hit of the game and scored on Brock Schneider’s two-out RBI single. Winghart earned the win in relief when he got the final batter to ground into a fielder’s choice.
"Offensively, we had several opportunities to score in this game," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "We were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. We had a great opportunity in the third with the bases loaded and the middle of order up. Failing to score in that situation really hurt us, as that was a great opportunity to change the complexion of the game. Credit Winghart for bearing down and holding us scoreless in a few of those situations.
"We ended up leaving nine runners on base today. Our approach in those situations needs to improve. We just could not find that breakthrough hit that we have been searching for.
"Our pitchers did a nice job of limiting hard contact. We allowed just four hits on the day and only one was really hit hard. The one that was, Heiman's two-run triple, proved to be the difference in the game."
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKESIDE 2
Luther Prep 100 030 0 — 4 4 0
Lakeside 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
WP: Winghart
LP: Meis
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (S. Winkel 2.1-1-1-1-2-2, Winghart 4.2-5-1-1-5-0), LL (Meis 5-4-4-3-4-3, Berg 2-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — LP (Heiman 3B), LL (Meis 2x3, 2B, Marty 2x4, HR)
MOUNT HOREB 11, LAKE MILLS 10
MOUNT HOREB -- The Lake Mills baseball team loaded the bases with one away in the seventh but couldn't push the tying run across, falling 11-10 to host Mount Horeb in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The L-Cats' Elijah Lee hit a two-run home run to center in the sixth, cutting the margin to 11-8. Cooper Murphy delivered a two-run double with two away to make it 11-10. Caden Belling lined out with runners on second and third to end the rally.
With one away in the seventh, Lee walked, Brody Henderson singled and David Bruce singled to load the bases. The Vikings' Kian Preimesberger fanned Brady Strauss and Ethan Foster to end it.
The L-Cats (13-8) led 5-2 in the fourth on a two-out run-scoring double by Derek Bruce.
The Vikings scored four times on five hits in the home half of the fourth to lead 6-5. Murphy, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, singled home a run in the fifth to square it at 6 before Mount Horeb took the lead for good with five runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning.
David Bruce and Derek Bruce added three hits apiece.
Lee started and allowed two earned on three hits, striking out six. Payton Klettke relieved him and allowed nine runs (four earned) on eight hits in two frames in the loss.
MOUNT HOREB 11, LAKE MILLS 10
Lake Mills 110 314 0 -- 10 17 2
Mount Horeb 101 450 x -- 11 11 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 3x4 (2B), Belling 2x5, De. Bruce 3x5 (2B), Da. Bruce 3x5, Quest 2x2, Lee (HR); MH: Schaller 4x4 (3B), Steinhoff 3x3 (2B), Tranel (2B), Maguire (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Lee 3-3-2-2-6-2, Klettke L; 2-8-9-4-2-0, Strauss 1-0-0-0-1-1; MH: Albrent 3.2-9-5-5-0-3, No. 3 W; 1.2-5-5-5-2-2, Preimesberger 1.2-3-0-0-3-1.
FALL RIVER 1, JOHNSON CREEK 0
FALL RIVER — Eli Schultz-Wiersma tossed a two-hit shutout in Fall River’s 1-0 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Fall River (9-7, 7-7 in conference) scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Andrew Tavs had the game-winning RBI for the Pirates.
Dylan Bredlow went the distance in defeat for Johnson Creek (12-8, 9-5), allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over 6-plus innings.
Ian Heald had two hits including a double for the Bluejays.
FALL RIVER 1, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Fall River 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
WP: Schultz-Wiersma
LP: Bredlow
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow 6-3-1-1-10-2), FR (Schultz-Wiersma 7-2-0-0-5-1)
Leading hitters — JC (I. Heald 2x3, 2B)
