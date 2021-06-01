James Vander Mause and Ryan Schoenherr combined for six RBIs to lead Fort Atkinson to a 15-2 Badger South baseball win over visiting Stoughton Tuesday at Jones Park.
Vander Mause and Schoenherr both collected three RBIs in the victory. Vander Mause tied a game-high with three hits and also scored twice. Ethan Heagney also recorded three hits and touched home plate three times.
Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the first inning and added eight more in the second.
Heagney got the win on the hill, pitching four innings. Heagney gave up four hits and struck out four batters.
FORT ATKINSON 15, STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton 110 00X X — 2 5 5
Fort Atkinson 380 4X X — 15 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — S: Hanson 2-5-4-1-0; FA: Heagney 4-4-0-1-4.
Leading hitters — S: Stokstad 2x2; FA: Heagney 3x4, Vander Mause 3x4, Rueth 2x4, Jensen 2x4, Hartwig 2x2.
Whitewater 5, Clinton 0
CLINTON — The Whippets picked up their first win of the season with a Rock Valley victory against the Cougars on Tuesday.
Ian Marinaro batted in three runs to lead Whitewater. The Whippets (1-13, 1-13) were also led by Wyatt Nickels’ complete-game shutout. Nickels struck out five batters in seven innings.
Marc Jones finished 2-for-3 with a triple.
The Whippets scored one run in both the second and third and got some insurance with a three-run seventh.
WHITEWATER 5, CLINTON 0
Whitewater 011 000 3 — 5 5 2
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Nickels 7-4-0-1-5.
Leading hitters — WW: Nickels 2B, Jones 2x3 (3B).
East Troy 4, Jefferson 0
EAST TROY — The Eagles’ quest for the top spot in the Rock Valley continued to slip with a shutout loss to the host Trojans on Tuesday.
The loss moved Jefferson to 11-3 in the Rock Valley with four conference games to go. Beloit Turner — who beat Jefferson last week — sits atop the standings with a 14-0 record.
The Eagles were able to muster up two hits in the loss, with Aaron Heine and Tanner Pinnow both collecting singles.
Tyler Butina pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three batters while surrendering two earned runs. Owen Rice pitched six innings for East Troy, giving up one hit while striking out 11.
The Trojans scored one run in the second and added three more in the third.
EAST TROY 4, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
East Troy 013 000 0 — 4 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 5.1-4-2-5-3; ET: Rice 6-1-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — ET: Weed 2B.
Lodi 7, Lake Mills 1
LAKE MILLS — Mitchell Lane was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Lodi beat host Lake Mills 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Andy Carpenter took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4 1/3 innings for the L-Cats (8-10, 1-7 Capitol).
Lodi scored on an error in the first inning and had run-scoring base knocks by Finn Melchior and Lane to make it 3-0 in the fourth. The Blue Devils added four runs in the seventh, including a two-run triple by Lane.
Caden Belling had a run-scoring single in the fifth for the L-Cats, who committed two errors and were outhit, 9-5.
LODI 7, LAKE MILLS 1
Lodi 100 020 4 — 7 9 0
Lake Mills 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Possehl (W; 6-5-1-1-9-3), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-3-0); LM: Carpenter (L; 4.1-4-3-2-1-3), Lee (2.2-5-4-4-1-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Lane 3x4 (3B), Melchior (3x4), Traeder 2x3.
Wisconsin Dells 16, Cambridge 0
WISCONSIN DELLS — Wisconsin Dells racked up 20 hits to earn a nonconference victory over the Blue Jays Tuesday at Woodside Sports Complex.
Despite collecting nine hits, Cambridge was unable to score in the contest that saw Wisconsin Dells combined for 10 runs the first two innings.
Tucker Tesdal, Owen Bernhardt and Jace Horton all recorded two hits in the loss. Carter Brown collected a triple for the Blue Jays.
WISCONSIN DELLS 16, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 00X X — 0 9 2
Wisconsin Dells 280 60X X — 16 20 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Rahn 2-9-7-2-0; WD: Getgen 4-7-0-0-1.
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 2x2, Bernhardt 2x2, Horton 2x2, Brown 3B.
Palmyra-Eagle 10, Faith Christian 0
PALMYRA — Ryan Carpenter and Christian Eddy combined for a one-hitter to lead the Panthers to a nonconference win Tuesday at home.
Carpenter pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out 10 batters while allowing no hits. Eddy tossed 1 1/3 innings of work, striking out two while surrendering the lone hit.
Cameron Joyner and Casey Webber both collected three hits and drove in two runs for Palmyra-Eagle.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, FAITH CHRISTIAN 0
Faith Christian 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Palmyra-Eagle 320 14X X — 10 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FC: McCormick 4-10-5-0-6; PE: Carpenter 3.2-0-0-3-10.
Leading hitters — PE: Joyner 3x4, Webber 3x3 (2B), Eddy 2x2 (2B), Carpenter 2B.
