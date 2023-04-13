PALMYRA — Noah Taylor pitched a no-hitter in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 2-1 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Taylor pitched seven innings, recording four strikeouts against one walk in the win. The lone run for the Bluejays (4-2 overall, 4-2 conference) came in the top of the first inning when Sylas Hartz scored Tanner Herman on a Palmyra-Eagle (5-2, 4-2) error.
For the Panthers, Devin Patrick grounded out to drive in Sean Dooley in the second to tie the game. Palmyra-Eagle took the lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Travis Tiller, which scored Patrick.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2, JOHNSON CREEK 1
JC 100 000 0 — 1 0 1
PE 001 001 X — 2 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (L; 6-4-2-1-8-1); PE: Taylor (W; 7-0-1-0-4-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 2B, Taylor, Walsh 2B.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, WATERLOO 8
LAKE MILLS — Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis had two hits and drove in four runs to propel Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past visiting Waterloo 10-8 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Jakub Junker and Tyler Chopp gave the Warriors a 4-0 lead in the third.
Waterloo tied it at 4 on Bryce Aubart’s single in the fourth.
With the bases loaded and no out in the home half of the fourth, Meis singled home a run before Kole Lostetter followed with a line-shot two-run double to center, which made it 7-4. Meis added a bases-clearing three-run double with two away in the fifth, upping the lead to 10-5.
“Our offense was much better today,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “We scored in every inning but the sixth. Kole put a good swing on one into the gap and scored two runs in the fourth. Nolan’s bases-clearing double was a really good piece of hitting in a huge spot. Our hitting with runners in scoring position tonight was very good.”
Junker pitched four innings, permitting four runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts to earn the decision.
“Junker started and threw a perfect first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth,” Ziel said. “Sophomore Phil Becraft made his first varsity appearance and delivered a save. He came in confident, threw strikes, and got some big outs down the stretch for us.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, WATERLOO 8
Waterloo 000 413 0 — 8 7 2
Lakeside 112 330 x — 10 8 3
Leading hitters — W: Firari 2x4, Setz 2x3, Sampo (2B); LL: Meis 2x2 (2B), Lostetter (2B), Dwyer (2B), Junker (2B), Yaroch (2B), Chopp (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Tschanz L; 3-4-7-6-3-2, Jaehnke 3-4-3-3-3-1; LL: Junker W; 4-3-4-1-2-4, Becraft 3-4-4-3-1-4.
COLUMBUS 9, CAMBRIDGE 3
CAMBRIDGE — AJ Uttech of Columbus did it all as the Cambridge baseball team fell 9-3 to the Cardinals on Thursday at Cambridge High School.
Uttech went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Uttech tossed five innings, earning the win with six strikeouts. In the four-run sixth for Columbus (3-0 overall), Uttech hit a two-run triple.
The Blue Jays (2-1 overall) scored three runs in the seventh to avoid the shutout. Freshman Jett Horton hit an RBI single to score junior Devin Schuchart with two outs.
Keeping the inning alive, junior Marco Damiani hit a double with the bases loaded to score Horton and senior Quentin Terland. Columbus ended the Cambridge rally with a strikeout to end the game.
Damiani finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
COLUMBUS 9, CAMBRIDGE 3
COL 100 314 0 — 9 7 2
CAM 000 000 3 — 3 6 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — COL: Uttech (W; 5-2-0-0-6-1), Towne (2-4-3-3-3-2); CAM: Lund (L; 5.2-6-9-2-6-4), Stenjem (0.1-1-0-0-0-0), B. Lund (1-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — COL: Uttech 2x2 (3B), Allain 2x3, McCormick 1x4; CAM: Damiani 2x4 (2B), Parish 2B, Horton 1x3.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
EVANSVILLE -- Winning pitcher Max Kurth had two hits, including a double, for Evansville in a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting Whitewater in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
The Blue Devils distanced themselves with four runs in the fourth, adding seven more in the fifth.
Kurth pitched all five innings, allowing two earned on four hits with four walks, to pick up the decision.
Tanner Zastoupil drove in three runs for Evansville.
Whitewater (0-6) pitchers combined to walk 10 hitters.
EVANSVILLE 12, WHITEWATER 2 (5)
Whitewater 100 01 -- 2 4 3
Evansville 100 47 -- 12 8 1
Leading hitters -- WW: Hicks (2B); E: Kurth 2x3 (2B), Keller (3B), Nelson (3B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WW: Petitt L; 3.2-5-5-1-4-3, Carollo 1-3-7-7-6-0; E: Kurth W; 5-4-2-2-4-9
