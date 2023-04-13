Baseball roundup
PALMYRA — Noah Taylor pitched a no-hitter in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 2-1 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.

Taylor pitched seven innings, recording four strikeouts against one walk in the win. The lone run for the Bluejays (4-2 overall, 4-2 conference) came in the top of the first inning when Sylas Hartz scored Tanner Herman on a Palmyra-Eagle (5-2, 4-2) error.

