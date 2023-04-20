COLUMBUS -- Left-hander Wyatt Werner's infield single in the seventh scored Brody Henderson for the go-ahead run and Lake Mills' baseball team swept Columbus by earning a 5-4 victory at Fireman's Park on Thursday.
Henderson drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on an errant pick off throw, reached third on a wild pitch before crossing home on Werner's hit to the right side of the infield.
"Wyatt's a guy who it's tough to throw a marble by him," Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. "Having a guy like that up when all you need is a grounder on the opposite side to get the runner home is big."
Lake Mills reliever Payton Klettke, who earned the decision, kept everyone on their toes in the seventh, issuing a one-out walk, followed by a three-pitch punch out of Riley Kaminski, a two-out hit batsmen and single to load the bases. Klettke got a ground out to third base to end it.
Caden Belling started for Lake Mills (5-5, 2-0 in conference) and gave up two earned on four hits, fanning four while walking six and throwing 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Kettle permitted two earned on three hits in two frames.
"Our pitchers did a good job controlling the damage a little," Hosey said. "Caden a couple times mixed in a walk and came back with a strikeout. We wanted them to take care of business each inning and not let things snowball with batters.
"Columbus did a great job in their approaches of making our guys work. Overall, we wanted to let our guys make plays behind them. Blaise Buechel had four to five plays out in right field, sometimes running through puddles, where he made plays."
Henderson lined a double to center in the first, scoring Belling. Ty Schaefer then drove in a run on a ground out and Werner single to right to make it 3-0.
Axell Allain tripled home a run in the Columbus third to make it 3-2.
Belling added a two-out RBI single in the fourth.
The Cardinals (6-2, 0-2), who dropped the opener 2-0 on Tuesday, stranded 11 runners and had a guy called out at the plate, tied it in the sixth on AJ Uttech's two-run single.
Werner and Buechel, the L-Cats' sixth and seventh hitters, respectively, had two hits apiece.
"For us this week, it was about our guys having trust in everyone around them," Hosey said. "In practice on Monday, we said 'we have the right guys around us' and we made a point to instill confidence in each other and keep our energy up. The bench kept guys riled up. On top of that, not flinching or looking back to a past mistake was important.
"I put on top of our board the words: team, teammate, self. We talked about reflecting on what each player could do to make the team better. We all knew what we had, we just needed to get over the hump and we did that this week to snap our three-game skid.
"Hunter Frohmader, who usually plays first base, made some big plays at third base. He caught a ball on a dead sprint against the fence to get out of an inning. Plays like that show that our team is prepared for different situations."
LAKE MILLS 5, COLUMBUS 4
Lake Mills 300 100 1 -- 5 8 0
Columbus 101 002 0 -- 4 7 1
Leading hitters -- LM: Werner 2x4, Buechel 2x3, Henderson (2B); C: Uttech 2x2, Allain 2x2 (3B), Cowell 2x4.
