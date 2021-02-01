LAKE GENEVA — The Blackhawk defense held Badger to just seven first-half points as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team earned a 45-33 nonconference victory over host Badger on Monday.
The Blackhawks (6-2) were led be senior Greyson Wixom’s 12 points. Junior Carson Baker knocked down three 3-pointers to add 11 points.
Fort Atkinson held Badger — who was paced by Brady Lyon’s 10 points — to 11 made field goals on the night.
FORT ATKINSON 45, BADGER 33
Fort Atkinson 21 24 — 45
Badger 7 26 — 33
FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 3 0-0 7, Glisch 1 0-0 2, Baker 4 0-0 11, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 0 2-2 2, Wixom 2 8-10 12, Kees 0 4-4 4, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Dudzek 0 1-2 2. Totals 11 15-18 45.
BADGER — McGreevy 1 1-2 3, Giovingo 3 0-0 7, Lyon 3 3-4 10. McCarron 2 0-0 4, Huber 2 1-2 4, Deleskiewicz 1 0-2 2, Slayton 0 1-2 1, Buntrock 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 7-15 33.
3-pointers: FA 4 (Fenner, Baker 3), B (Giovingo, Lyon, Huber, Buntrock). Total fouls: FA 15, B 15.
McFarland 55, Jefferson 42
JEFFERSON — The Eagles dropped their second game of the season as McFarland once again had Jefferson’s number in this Rock Valley Conference girls basketball matchup on Monday.
Both of the Eagles’ (16-2) losses this season have come against the Spartans.
Aidyn Messman was the only Jefferson player to reach double-digits, scoring 12 points in the loss.
McFARLAND 55, JEFFERSON 42
McFarland 31 24 — 55
Jefferson 23 19 — 42
McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fortune 4 0-0 8, Butler 1 0-2 2, Lonigro 3 2-2 10, Hildebrandt 6 4-4 18, Mallegni 6 4-4 17. Totals 20 10-12 55.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 1 2-2 5, S. Peterson 2 1-2 5, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 3 0-0 6, Krause 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-13 42.
3-pointers: MF 5 (Lonigro 2, Hildebrandt 2, Mallegni), J 2 (Howard, Dearborn). Total fouls: MF 14, J 14.
Palmyra-Eagle 42, Williams Bay 26
WILLIAMS BAY — Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski combined for 20 of the lady Panthers’ 42 points in a Trailways South Conference victory over the host Bulldogs on Monday.
Fredrick led the way with 11 points, while Czeshinski added nine. Palmyra-Eagle held Williams Bay to just nine points in the first half.
PAMYRA-EAGLE 42, WILLIAMS BAY 26
Palmyra-Eagle 22 20 — 42
Williams Bay 9 17 — 26
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 2 6-10 11, Czeshinski 2 5-5 9, Martens 2 0-1 4, Koutsky 0 2-2 2, Kysely 3 1-5 7, Cowsert 0 2-3 2, Ma. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3, Mo. Nettesheim 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 18-30 42
WILLIAMS BAY — Higgins 5 1-12 11, Nolan 1 0-0 2, McClenathan 1 1-3 3, Cates 0 1-2 1, Bronson 1 3-4 6, Olson 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 6-21 26.
3-pointers: PE 1 (Fredrick), WB 2 (Bronson, Olson). Total fouls: PE 17, WB 15.
Markesan 39, Cambridge 34
CAMBRIDGE — Despite just three players recording points, the Blue Jays almost came away with a nonconference girls basketball win on Monday.
Mayah Holzhueter led all Blue Jay scorers with 22 points, while Saveea Freeland added 9 for Cambridge.
The Blue Jays nearly rallied in the second half after falling behind 26-9 at the break.
MARKESAN 39, CAMBRIDGE 34
Markesan 26 13 —39
Cambridge 9 25 — 43
MARKESAN (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jahnke 2 1-2 6, Clark 3 0-0 7, Mast 10 3-7 24, Graff 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-12 39.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 1 1-2 3, Holzhueter 6 8-10 22, Freeland 1 7-11 9. Totals 8 16-23 — 34.
3-pointers: M 3 (Jahnke, Clark, Mast) C 2 (Holzhueter). Total fouls: M 16, C17.
Johnson Creek 45, Horicon 30
JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Creek girls in a nonconference win on Monday.
Swanson scored 18 of her points in the first half, hitting seven fields goals including a pair of 3-pointers. Brittany Rue added seven points while Alyssa Sadowski added six points for the Bluejays.
JOHNSON CREEK 45, HORICON 30
Horicon 14 16 — 30
Johnson Creek 24 21 — 45
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boeck 3 0-0 8, Boehrer 4 0-0 8, Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Condon 1 2-2 4, Heller 3 0-0 6 Totals 13 2-2 30
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Budig 0 0-3 0, Swanson 11 4-9 28, Sadowski 3 0-0 6, Rue 3 1-4 7, Walk 2 0-1 4 Totals 19 5-17 45
Three-point goals: H (Boeck 2), JC (Swanson 2) Total fouls: H 15, JC 11. Fouled out: H (Roggenbauer)
