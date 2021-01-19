A 25-point effort from junior Tyla Staude wasn’t enough as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team fell to visiting Monroe, 56-49, in a Badger South Conference contest on Tuesday.
Staude hit three 3-pointers on the way to her 25-point game. Fellow junior Taylor Marquart added 13 points in the loss.
MONROE 56, FORT ATKINSON 49
Monroe 31 25 — 56
Fort Atkinson 27 22 — 49
MONROE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Benaschawel 8 5-5 21, Bobak 4 1-1 11, Maurer 3 0-0 7, Giasson 1 1-2 3, Updike 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 6 2-3 14.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 2 0-2 4, Marquart 6 1-2 13, Staude 10 2-3 25, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 2-3 4.
3-pointers: M 3 (Bobak 2, Maurer), FA 3 (Staude 3). Total fouls: M 12, FA 17.
East Troy 90, Jefferson 36
JEFFERSON — The visiting Trojans jumped out to a 48-15 halftime advantage and cruised from there in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball matchup on Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by Braden McGraw, who scored nine points in the loss.
Whitewater 66, Clinton 33
CLINTON — Jake Martin fell a rebound shy of a double-double as the Whippets picked up a Rock Valley Conference win over the host Cougars on Tuesday in boys basketball action.
Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Whitewater. Jake Hintz added 10 points in the victory.
Cambridge 74, Palmyra-Eagle 52
CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter continued her dominance with 34 points, while Saveea Freeland added 19 points as Cambridge earned a nonconference girls basketball win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
Holzhueter made 11 field goals on the night and went 11-14 from the free-throw line. Freeland scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.
Palmyra-Eagle was led by Ally Fredrick — who scored a team-high 15 points. Ally Czeshinski netted 14 points for the Panthers.
CAMBRIDGE 74, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52
Palmyra-Eagle 25 27 — 52
Cambridge 34 40 — 74
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 5 3-8 15, Czeshinski 6 1-3 14, Calderon 0 1-2 1, Martens 0 1-2 1, Koutsky 3 2-2 9, Kysely 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-17 52.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 3 1-2 7, Holzhueter 11 11-14 34, Stenklyft 3 2-2 10, Schmude 2 0-0 4, Freeland 7 5-6 19. Totals 26 19-24 74.
3-pointers: PE 6 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski, Koutsky, Kysely, Mo. Nettesheim), C 3 (Holzhueter, Stenklyft 2). Total fouls: PE 18, C 18.
